Midleton dig deep for three points in CSL U14 league tie with Corinthian Boys

Midleton B 2

Corinthian Boys C 0

Midleton B’s Simon Osaghae’s brace in the second half was enough to give Midleton a 2-0 victory over a spirited Corinthian Boys side in the CSL Under 14 Division 7 clash which was played at the Midleton Cricket Grounds last Sunday morning.

Midleton went into the game knowing that a good finish in their final couple of games could mean that they finished either second or third in the table and still have up to two games in hand over the teams above them in the league and level on points.

The first half was fairly uneventful with very few chances from either team with most of the play being centred around midfield. Midleton keeper Luke Moynihan did well to clear from the edge of the area from an advancing Corinthians Junior Swanson who went onto win two corners in succession but did not have a decent shot on goal.

Midleton B's Simon Osaghae sends the ball past Corinthian Boys C's keeper Ben Keller and into the back of the net during the recent CSL U14 Div 7 match at the Midleton College Cricket ground. Picture: Howard Crowdy

In the 24th minute Midleton’s Alex Horgan had a chance from 30 yards but was well covered by Ben Kelleher in the Corinthians goal and the keeper did well to cover a 35 yard free kick from Jakub Dwarski right at the far post keeping his team in the game.

Corinthians were pressing forward at this stage, at one stage the ball going from post to post only for Midleton keeper Luke Moynihan to cover O’Donnell’s effort in the centre as the half drew to a close.

The second half burst into life within the first minute when Midleton’s Simon Osagbae drove forward towards goal, composed himself before firing the ball into the far corner of the net giving Corinthians keeper Ben Kelleher no chance as the home side took the lead.

Moments later Midleton’s Yassun Moussa had a shot on goal which was kicked away by the Corinthians keeper Kelleher while at the other end Corinthians Jakub Dwarski had a 40 yard free kick which was well held by the Midleton keeper Luke Moynihan as play was going from end to end.

Midleton’s Simon Osaghae had another chance which went over, while Corinthians pressed forward looking for the all important equaliser with the Midleton defence keeping them well outside the area and holding up well.

Despite the pressure from Corinthians, Midleton managed to double their lead in the 61st minute when Osaghae managed to outrun the Corinthians defence and ran toward goal, sending the ball into the far corner for their second of the day.

Midleton B's Sean McLoughlin attempts to turn away from Corinthian Boys C's Finn O'Donovan during the CSL U14 Div 7 match at the Midleton College Cricket ground. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Corinthians almost pulled one back moments later when John O’Donoghue weaved his way into the Midleton penalty area only for Midleton keeper Luke Moynihan diving at his feet 12 yards out from goal.

Midleton’s Harry Jagoe’s 40 yard free kick was tipped over by the Corinthians keeper while Corinthians had another chance with a free kick which went wide as the final whistle blew as Midleton gained another three points in their drive towards a good league finish.

Midleton B: Luke Moynihan, Cathal Coffey, Harry Jagoe, Nojus Jurikos, Donnacha Carroll, Simon Osaghae, Josh McCarthy, Sean McLoughlin, Alex Horgan, Yassan Moussa Finn Hesling, Daithi Smith, Daragh O’Brien, William Olarile, Billy Murphy, Kieran Breathnach Corinthian Boys C: Ben Kelleher, Jude O’Connor, Rory O’Sullivan, Madau Sidibe, Mikoli Drobnik, Josh Healy, Finn O’Donnell, Junior Swanson, John O’Donoghue, Conor O’Brien, Aaron Giles, Jacob Dwarski. JP Heaphy

Referee: David Quinn.