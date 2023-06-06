Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 11:03

Midleton dig deep for three points in CSL U14 league tie with Corinthian Boys

Midleton dig deep for three points in CSL U14 league tie with Corinthian Boys

Corinthian Boys C's Jude O'Connor tussles with Midleton B's Finn Heaphy during the CSL U14 Div 7 match at the Midleton College Cricket ground. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Howard Crowdy

Midleton B  2 

Corinthian Boys C  0 

Midleton B’s Simon Osaghae’s brace in the second half was enough to give Midleton a 2-0 victory over a spirited Corinthian Boys side in the CSL Under 14 Division 7 clash which was played at the Midleton Cricket Grounds last Sunday morning.

Midleton went into the game knowing that a good finish in their final couple of games could mean that they finished either second or third in the table and still have up to two games in hand over the teams above them in the league and level on points.

The first half was fairly uneventful with very few chances from either team with most of the play being centred around midfield. Midleton keeper Luke Moynihan did well to clear from the edge of the area from an advancing Corinthians Junior Swanson who went onto win two corners in succession but did not have a decent shot on goal.

Midleton B's Simon Osaghae sends the ball past Corinthian Boys C's keeper Ben Keller and into the back of the net during the recent CSL U14 Div 7 match at the Midleton College Cricket ground. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Midleton B's Simon Osaghae sends the ball past Corinthian Boys C's keeper Ben Keller and into the back of the net during the recent CSL U14 Div 7 match at the Midleton College Cricket ground. Picture: Howard Crowdy

In the 24th minute Midleton’s Alex Horgan had a chance from 30 yards but was well covered by Ben Kelleher in the Corinthians goal and the keeper did well to cover a 35 yard free kick from Jakub Dwarski right at the far post keeping his team in the game.

Corinthians were pressing forward at this stage, at one stage the ball going from post to post only for Midleton keeper Luke Moynihan to cover O’Donnell’s effort in the centre as the half drew to a close.

The second half burst into life within the first minute when Midleton’s Simon Osagbae drove forward towards goal, composed himself before firing the ball into the far corner of the net giving Corinthians keeper Ben Kelleher no chance as the home side took the lead.

Moments later Midleton’s Yassun Moussa had a shot on goal which was kicked away by the Corinthians keeper Kelleher while at the other end Corinthians Jakub Dwarski had a 40 yard free kick which was well held by the Midleton keeper Luke Moynihan as play was going from end to end.

Midleton’s Simon Osaghae had another chance which went over, while Corinthians pressed forward looking for the all important equaliser with the Midleton defence keeping them well outside the area and holding up well.

Despite the pressure from Corinthians, Midleton managed to double their lead in the 61st minute when Osaghae managed to outrun the Corinthians defence and ran toward goal, sending the ball into the far corner for their second of the day.

Midleton B's Sean McLoughlin attempts to turn away from Corinthian Boys C's Finn O'Donovan during the CSL U14 Div 7 match at the Midleton College Cricket ground. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Midleton B's Sean McLoughlin attempts to turn away from Corinthian Boys C's Finn O'Donovan during the CSL U14 Div 7 match at the Midleton College Cricket ground. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Corinthians almost pulled one back moments later when John O’Donoghue weaved his way into the Midleton penalty area only for Midleton keeper Luke Moynihan diving at his feet 12 yards out from goal.

Midleton’s Harry Jagoe’s 40 yard free kick was tipped over by the Corinthians keeper while Corinthians had another chance with a free kick which went wide as the final whistle blew as Midleton gained another three points in their drive towards a good league finish.

Midleton B: Luke Moynihan, Cathal Coffey, Harry Jagoe, Nojus Jurikos, Donnacha Carroll, Simon Osaghae, Josh McCarthy, Sean McLoughlin, Alex Horgan, Yassan Moussa Finn Hesling, Daithi Smith, Daragh O’Brien, William Olarile, Billy Murphy, Kieran Breathnach Corinthian Boys C: Ben Kelleher, Jude O’Connor, Rory O’Sullivan, Madau Sidibe, Mikoli Drobnik, Josh Healy, Finn O’Donnell, Junior Swanson, John O’Donoghue, Conor O’Brien, Aaron Giles, Jacob Dwarski. JP Heaphy 

Referee: David Quinn.

More in this section

Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final
Cork v Clare - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final Dual star Ben O'Connor confirms that his immediate future lies with rugby
Kevin O’Donovan, Ian Maguire, Sean Powter and Rory Maguire tackle Diarmuid O’Connor 7/5/2022 Cork v Kerry team news: Rebels make two changes for Páirc Uí Chaoimh tie
cork soccer
BMW PGA Championship - Day Four - Wentworth Club

The Longshot: Tyrrell Hatton has the form to win in Canada

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more