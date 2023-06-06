Ben Cunningham says second half in U20 final showed Cork at their best

Along with Cork U20 captain Micheál Mullins, Eoin Downey and Brian Keating, Ben Cunningham departs the grade with a pair of All-Ireland medals.

A powerful impact sub on Pat Ryan’s team in his first year out of minor two years ago, by 2023 the St Finbarr’s man was one of the main go-to players in attack and he contributed nine points, four from play, in Sunday’s final win over Offaly at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Six points separated the sides at the end, though even that was slightly misleading as Offaly scored a goal with the final puck of the match. In terms of producing when it mattered most, Cunningham – son of legenardy goalkeeper Ger – felt Cork did that to a certain degree.

“Probably in the second half,” he says, “but not in the first half.

“We were a bit hit-and-miss in the first half but the second half, all I can say is, ‘Wow’.

“We were popping points left, right and centre and the scoreline showed it in the end. We were savage, we were hungry for turnovers and that’s what we did.

“It’s just excitement – what a year, what a bunch of lads. Finally, it showed on the pitch today.”

Cork certainly had to earn their half-time supremacy. While Ben O’Connor’s side led by 1-11 to 1-9 at the break, Offaly performed well in the opening half – they didn’t have a wide until two minutes into the second period – and the Faithful County were 1-8 to 1-6 in front after 24 minutes.

Offaly were backed by a loud support, which could have been intimidating for Cork, but the composure never wavered.

“We knew they were going to bring a savage crowd,” Cunningham says, “you saw that at the start of the game when they were coming out.

“They were on top in the first half but we were going in leading, so we were happy out with where we were.

“We started off the second half with the intensity that we needed to bring and we knew they wouldn’t be able to match us with it.”

It certainly helped that another Ben – O’Connor, the manager – ensured that everything stayed on an even keel in the dressing room at half-time.

Focusing on the positive was the message, according to Cunningham.

“He was telling us to calm,” he says, “that it was an All-Ireland final – not something to worry about but something to enjoy, a day that doesn’t come around too often.

“We enjoyed the second half and I think that that was very obvious to see.”

It certainly was obvious, with Cork adding 1-6 without reply before Offaly opened their second-half account. The goal inside 14 seconds of the restart from captain Mullins set the tone and Cunningham was full of praise for his Whitechurch colleague.

“Mullins, what an animal, a leader,” he says.

“As captain, he’s been showing it all year. He’s been there since early October and November doing that, so it was no surprise to us.”

Six points in a row after goal

“A nine-point swing at the start of the second half would be tough for any team to come back from,” he says.

“We’re over the moon, now we’ll just enjoy the next few days and then move on.”

As well as the veterans of the 2021 U20 win, Cork were also able to call upon the stars of the All-Ireland minor title of the same year. Such experience was valuable and, with so many of the squad available again next year, it bodes well for Cork.

“We’ve a young team,” Cunningham says, “but, if you look at it, 90 or 95 percent have played in All-Ireland finals before so it’s not something new to our camp.

“We’re used to it, we’re an experienced group and hopefully now next year they can go again.”

For Cunningham and the rest of the players on the age, the next challenge is to make the step to senior level. He featured in the Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League and Allianz Hurling League and he is hopeful that further progress will follow.

“That’s the ultimate goal,” he says, “all of us have the ambition to play Cork senior hurling.

“Playing U20s is unbelievable and we all love it but the ultimate objective is to play senior and that’s what we’ll try to do.”