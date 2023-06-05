Cork U20 hurlers were cynical when needed and clinical when it mattered

A DEVASTATING burst of scoring just after half time ensured for Cork a brilliant third All-Ireland U20 crown in four years, at a sun-drenched Semple Stadium on Sunday.

From the start of the second half until the end of the 36th minute, Cork had buried a scintillating 1-6 without reply, and Offaly were shell-shocked.

Captain Micheal Mullins led the charge, scoring a brilliant solo goal within seconds of the restart, and Ben Cunningham and Jack Leahy slotted points to stretch Cork’s two-point half-time lead to seven. A point from Man of the Match William Buckley was sandwiched between two Cunningham scores, and by the time Adam Screeney slotted Offaly’s first response, in the 39th minute, the large Offaly crowd had stopped believing.

The first half threatened to become the Adam Screeney show, with the ball sticking every time Offaly sent it within his vicinity. Mark Howell was his marker but the Offaly sharpshooter simply had too much pace for the Douglas man.

Darragh O’Sullivan is much more fleet of foot and even struggled to get a grip on Screeney, fairly at least, when switched to him.

To stop Screeney you have to cut off his supply and play a sweeper in front of him, but not a conventional one, as that would mean sitting centrally.

Screeney wants ball out to the wing in space, so you have to position a player in the channel because Offaly were never going to lump long ball down on top of him. When Cork started doing this, Offaly could no longer hurt Cork and their scores dried up.

Offaly might have got two second-half goals, but the four points they managed were never going to be enough, especially when the Rebels were knocking over 11 down the other end.

Cork were noticeably the more physical in the opening half, particularly on Screeney. Shane Kingston can consider himself lucky that he wasn’t red-carded in the 10th minute. It was his second bookable challenge, and the tackle he made that conceded the penalty probably warranted a straight red.

After the last week, you can’t help feeling that Cork GAA was owed a call or two by karma.

Offaly were game, though, showing some lovely touches, and they did not hit a single wide in the first half. They were never likely to maintain that level of shooting, though.

And, anyway, despite their great first-half showing, Cork led by two at the break.

OUTLET

The contribution of Diarmuid Healy was key for Cork, as he not only scored Cork’s opening goal, in the eighth minute, but he was a serious ball-winning outlet from deep.

Buckley picked up the MVP prize, and has now won that award in minor and U20 All-Ireland finals, but Healy or Mullins could easily have got it, too.

It was also noticeable that Jack Leahy saved his best performance of the campaign until last, with his four clipped points crucial.

Cork captain Micheál Mullins celebrates with his teammates in the dressing room. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Cork got to this final with a 100% record, but in each and every one of those five wins in Munster they had to do it the hard way, as they trailed at some stage in each.

They eventually beat Waterford by four in the opening round, but they had been five down approaching half time, when a Colin Walsh goal kickstarted Cork’s campaign.

The Tipp game was almost a replica, with Cork overturning a five-point deficit to run out nine-point winners. They came back from two down against Clare, five against Limerick, and from four down against Clare in the Munster final, when they looked in serious trouble.

This team has displayed an abundance of character on this run to the final.

On Sunday, they were three down early on with the huge Offaly crowd driving on their young side.

The margin was only six in the end, thanks to Offaly’s late consolation goal, but ‘The Banks’ was being warmed up long before the final whistle, as this fantastic young Cork side had this title in the bag long before the end.