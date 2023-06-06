John Horgan: Golden era of Cork U20 hurling needs to be harnessed at senior

THREE U20 All-Ireland titles in a very short space of time should be the perfect base for an assault on the bigger prize going forward.

Whilst the hurt of not making it out of the province at senior level will cut deeply for some time, there is still much to be positive about after this fine victory.

Laying down solid foundations for the future is the primary objective for every county and whilst there are no guarantees of success at the much higher level, the building blocks have to be properly laid.

History has shown that a minority rather than a majority of players who enjoy success in the lower grades make it through to become permanent fixtures on the senior team.

That applies in all counties but it's far better to be impacting in those grades than not and Cork's recent run of victories is a very good news story in the developmental process of the game in the county.

After the desperately narrow loss to Limerick a week previous, it was hugely important that the inter-county year ended on a positive note and the players on duty in Semple Stadium ensured that came to pass.

Nothing beats success on the senior stage but the next best thing is dominance at U20 level and the victory over Offaly was carried out with plenty of efficiency, particularly in the second half. The game in the Faithful County is on an upward trajectory again after being too long in the wilderness and that's good news for the overall state of the game.

Cormac Egan is held up by Ben O'Connor. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Their supporters thronged the square in Thurles from very early on last Sunday and their performance in the opening 30 minutes caused Cork plenty of bother.

SWITCH

Adam Screeney is surely one of the best young hurlers in the country and he asked a lot of hard questions of the Cork rearguard in the opening half. Some tactical switches ensured that he was curtailed to a far greater extent thereafter but the game remained very much in the melting pot right up to the half-time whistle.

Offaly were much in the equation at that juncture but there was still a feeling that Cork were getting a better grip on the proceedings and it was important to go in with the scoreboard in their favour.

And as quickly as Manchester City goaled in the first half of the FA Cup final against United, Cork did likewise at the beginning of the second when team captain Michael Mullins drilled home, a score that proved to be the game's defining moment.

Thereafter it was mostly one-way traffic and whilst Offaly fought the good fight to the end, the outcome was sorted a good distance out from the last whistle.

The character and attitude that was so evident with the senior team in the majority of their games before Limerick edged them out was in evidence too with Ben O'Connor's young charges and it needed to be with the game so delicately balanced at the interval.

PROSPECTS

As a unit, the return from Cork contained plenty of positives with a number of players certainly making their presence felt.

Shane Kingston picked up an early yellow card and that could well have hampered him thereafter. However, that wasn't the case and his defensive duties shone brightly.

All of the Barrs contingent had a good day at the office, Ben O'Connor exhibiting the talent that he possesses while William Buckley ended the afternoon with a quartet of fine points and the man of the match award.

Then there was Ben Cunningham whose tally of 10 points was a massive contribution and he is surely destined for a bright future at a higher level.

Those Barrs young guns first came to prominence in the Cork Premier county minor final a couple of years ago when Sarsfields were second best on the night and their trajectory continues on an upward curve.

Diarmuid Healy has been catching the eye all season and he is another one of those players for future reference. He certainly did his club, Lisgoold proud over the past few months.

Another East Cork youngster, Jack Leahy showed his undoubted class too with some sublimely executed points and Dungourney can be very proud of him as well.

And what a day it was for the Whitechurch club, having one of their players captaining Cork to a very prestigious All-Ireland crown, young Micheál Mullins always led by example.

Micheál Mullins after the win on Sunday. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

A prominent feature of the team was the number of clubs that were represented, small clubs but huge in stature, like Lisgoold, Dungourney, Ballinora and Whitechurch.

Team boss, Ben O'Connor and the rest of his management team cast the net far and wide in their selection process and the dividend that was yielded was immense.

LEADERSHIP QUALITY

On and off the field there was no shortage of talent and O'Connor's leadership qualities came to the forefront again just as they did when he led Midleton and Charleville to county titles at senior and premier intermediate level.

And that's what Cork hurling always requires, those who did it on the playing field returning to guide young players who hope to follow in their footsteps.

Winning All-Ireland titles at any grade is a gigantic task, the players, quite rightly, receive most of the plaudits but the unseen work by so many behind the scenes must be recognised as well.

So, the inter-county hurling year on Leeside is at an end and the prize collected by young Mullins last Sunday has to be viewed as a major step forward, again without the guarantees.

This Cork team has grown in stature since the opening night victory over Waterford and the important thing now is that it is built on.

Harnessing the talent contained in the team is imperative, ensuring that these young men continue their development that will see them compete on the far more physical stage that is senior intercounty hurling.

The gap to the higher level will always be considerable but the portents are positive for quite a number of the players who performed so admirably in Semple's old field last Sunday.

Well done to all concerned.