Tony Considine: Leinster hurling counties have a big advantage over Munster

WELL, we are down to the last eight for the MacCarthy Cup.

Maybe some surprises, no Waterford, no Wexford or Cork. The biggest surprise.

We have Offaly and Carlow there, having come through the Joe McDonagh Cup. And you could class it as the easier route.

I believe to get into the MacCarthy Cup proper, Offaly and Carlow should have taken on the fourth-placed sides in Munster and Leinster.

It makes more sense, if they can beat them, then they deserve to be there. We all know Waterford, Cork and Wexford, are way better than Offaly and Carlow.

We are going to have a few mismatches going forward which will not do any team any good. Anyway, it is what it is.

Now to the teams that are left.

All-Ireland champions, Limerick, are going for four in a row. I believe Limerick are sucking diesel. That hunger is not as great as it was; they are not playing with the same efficiency and ruthlessness.

HUNGER

Some of their major players are not performing. I know they are missing a great corner-back through injury in Sean Finn but they are lucky in the sense they have not picked up any other injuries, like other teams.

Can John Kiely get them playing again as well as they have done in the last few years?

Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick is finding form at the right time. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It is not an easy thing to do when you are on the road for a long time, especially with other teams catching up on you and figuring out the way you play.

Limerick are a very exposed team now, and why wouldn't they be? Are they capable of tweaking it a bit, or coming up with something different?

They will need to, but above all, they will need that real hunger. We will wait and see if it is there.

They are still champions, and as we all know, champions do not die easy.

Clare put it up to Limerick last year but still ended up empty-handed. I'm sure Brian Lohan does not want the same to happen again.

Apart from the blip against Tipperary, Clare have performed really well but of course, the big worry must be the few injuries.

That is the trouble with this championship, games coming so fast, one after another, that there is little time for recovery. Conor Cleary is a huge loss, while Aidan McCarthy and David McInerney have problems too. They'll be needed. In the Munster final and after that.

It is a big worry for Clare at the moment and no ready-made replacements for these guys. They will be a match for anyone if they are all fit.

Clare's Tony Kelly celebrates scoring a point against Cork. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

To Tipperary, the other Munster team. Tipp have suffered more injuries than anyone, missing three of their top players the last day in Jake Morris, Cathal Barrett and Jason Forde. Gearoid O'Connor and Brian McGrath are now out.

Tipp are very lucky to have gotten away with that shock loss to Waterford, although it was no surprise to me, especially missing the calibre of players out injured.

Whether Tipp have these players or not for their preliminary quarter-final against Offaly, they should still come through that one fairly comfortably.

Then they've to meet the losers of Kilkenny-Galway, a big ask if they are not dealing with a full deck.

They could still be dangerous if they have everyone to pick from, as Tipp always have belief.

ADVANTAGE

I think the Leinster teams will be very dangerous too. Especially as the Munster teams have knocked lumps out of each other over the last few weeks, every game do or die.

Leinster is the opposite, with Kilkenny and Galway sailing through, and Dublin to a degree as well.

I think Dublin could be a very dangerous team in the proper quarter-final when they get past Carlow.

Kilkenny are another team that has picked up injuries, Adrian Mullen, a huge loss, and Mickey Butler, two All-Stars out.

Galway are the best-placed Leinster team at the moment to have a big say in the All-Ireland. The've no injury worries, but then again, as we know, Galway can be either hot or cold.

But they are capable. More on this Friday.