Dual star Ben O'Connor confirms that his immediate future lies with rugby

Cork U20 hurling star Ben O'Connor has confirmed that he has chosen to focus on rugby, with Sunday's oneills.com All-Ireland U20HC final win over Offaly his last hurling game for the moment.

A county Premier SHC winner with St Finbarr's last year, O'Connor won an All-Ireland minor medal with Cork in 2021 and has also excelled on the rugby field.

Earlier this year, he won the Munster Schools’ Senior Cup with Presentation Brothers College and has been capped with Ireland at U19 level. Next for him is the Munster academy.

“I’m after deciding I’m going with the rugby so this was my last hurling game,” he said.

“I was delighted to finish on a high they’re all my best friends. and I couldn’t have picked a better group of lads.

“It meant everything, it meant the whole world to me.

“It was a very tough decision but I was happy with the decision I made.”