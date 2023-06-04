TV View: Cork's hard hits upset Offaly in first half of cracking U20 All-Ireland

THE beautiful sunshine attracted a huge crowd of 29,380 attendance to Thurles as Michael Ó Domhnaill welcomed former Cork star Tom Kenny and Wexford star Aoife O’Connor for TG4's big game analysis.

Ronan Curran represented the Cork management team when giving his assessment before the game.

"We are in good spirits and the lads know what they need to do if they are to bring down this talented Offaly side. They have Adam Screeney in the corner but they also have Charlie Mitchell who has chipped in with 4-20 in this championship and he is another serious threat."

Offaly manager Leo O’Connor was also upbeat before throw-in.

"I couldn’t be happier with what I have just witnessed in our dressing room as the lads are positive and they know what they have to do to take down this very talented Cork side."

Cork’s Eoin Downey in action against Offaly. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

After a high-tempo first half, Offaly selector Johnny Pilkington gave his views to Tom Kenny.

"It is a draw game so we are happy on how the lads have played."

When Kenny brought it to his attention that Cork were actually leading 1-11 to 1-9, he stated: "Cork are fouling us intentionally which is disappointing but look we have a very young team that will continue to battle in this intriguing final.

"The key message to the lads will be to keep going like we done all year but the temperature is very high out there and it’s hard to get water in but it has the making of another fabulous half."

TONE

Micheál Mullins' early goal set the tone in the second half and the Rebels hit 1-6 without reply that saw them see off the brave young Offaly side.

After giving an exhibition of striking, St Finbarr’s William Buckley was picked as Man of the Match but he duly praised his teammates.

Buckley said: "We went in at half time and we said as a group that we need get back to basics and you could see we stepped up to our top level in the second half.

“I thought the goal that Mullins got at the start of the second half laid the foundation and from there we drove on and saw Offaly off."

The importance of having good camaraderie in the squad is crucial according to Buckley.

“Even the lads that didn’t make the final 24 have been crucial to us since we got together and we are thrilled we have brought the goodwill factor back to Leeside.”

For the Cork manager Ben O’Connor it was a day to savour.

"It was a tight first half and all we said to the lads was to sort out the errors and they did and that’s the way it has been all season.

"I think in all games we had the class to get back in the mix and in our captain Michael Mullins we had a true leader both and off the pitch."