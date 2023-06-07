Divisional Cup finals to end Business League soccer season on a high

Jay Bazz Barbers 3 UCC United 2

THE curtain will be brought down on the Cork Business League’s 71st season next Sunday with a double header at Turner’s Cross featuring the two divisional cup finals.

Andy Sull’s Hair take on Crookstown United in the first division final while Jay Bazz lock horns with holders Doolan’s Cow in the premier showdown.

All eyes will be on Doolan’s’ attempt to win the quadruple for the second season in-a-row, their third in total.

It was thought the feat was a near impossibility until Youghal Yarns broke the mould in 1992/93.

Since then, Doolan’s emulated the feat in for the first time in 2016/17 before repeating the success last season.

The first of last weekend’s divisional cup semi-finals took place last Friday night at Mayfield Community School between last season’s Frank Linehan Cup winners Jay Bazz Barbers and this season’s Mick Mooney Cup beaten finalists UCC United.

After UCC’S Adam Lannon and the host’s captain Brandon Downey exchanged first-half goals, Jay Bazz began to dominate through the first 20 minutes of the second 45.

Steven Mulryan was first to bring out the best in United’s young keeper Kevin Galvin before Downey clipped the post shortly afterwards.

Mo El Shouky was next to come to UCC’s aid when he spectacularly cleared off the line from underneath the crossbar with Mulryan about to pounce.

Mulryan’s persistence finally paid off on the hour when he finished with precision after a mazy run took him through the heart of United’s defence.

Twenty minutes later the in-form striker added his second of the night and the third for Jay Bazz when another penetrating run took him within sight of Galvin.

However, on this occasion his scuffed shot squirmed under the unlucky keeper and over the line.

With five minutes remaining, UCC were awarded a penalty after the influential Darren McGrath was shown a red for a high challenge which resulted in Lannon’s spot-kick being brilliantly saved by Chulainn Murray.

Ali Ahmidat did reduce the deficit in added time but the Barbers hung on for a fourth meeting of the season with all conquering holders Doolan’s Cow in what promises to be a fascinating derby contest.

Referee Paul Kavanagh was outstanding in a well attended cauldron.

Doolan’s Cow 2

Brew Boys United 1

Doolan’s made it through to their fifth premier cup final in-a-row following a best of three goal win over a gallant Brew Boys at Mayfield Community School in the second of the semi-finals last Sunday morning.

The league’s top scorer Jamie Murphy used his strength to hold off a challenge and fire the Cow in front in the 42nd minute.

The visitors got back on level terms through Gavin Quirke early in the second-half only for Aaron Hennessy to strike the winner with twenty minutes remaining.

Frank Linehan First Division Cup Semi-Final

Arc Rovers 2

Andy Sull’s Hair 2

(ASH won 4-3 on pens)

League champions Andy Sull’s Hair and runners-up Arc Rovers served up a scintillating tie at The Regional Park last Saturday morning. ASH’s top scorer Scott McCarthy broke the deadlock in the 16th minute only for Dean Cummins to equalize from a penalty nine minutes later.

Rovers began the second-half on the front foot and duly went in front again through Conor Ryan.

With both teams committed to attach, Jesse Ryan’s ASH were rewarded with an equalizer themselves in the 80th minute through Shaun Teegan who got in front of the back four from a long defensive clearance to take the tie to penalties.

ASH prevailed in the shoot-out to set up a tilt at the league and cup double next Sunday morning.

SCS Crookstown United 4

Trend Micro 2

Crookstown United made it through to their second final appearance in five years after seeing off the challenge of Trend Micro at sun drenched Crookstown last Saturday lunch time.

After the host’s talisman Kevin Barrett was shown a yellow card by referee Mossie Barrett in the 17th minute for a late challenge, Crookstown’s Conor Murphy was on hand to open the scoring two minutes later after Laurence Asling’s corner pinned around the six yard box.

Ashling was again at the centre of things when he was taken down in the area in the 31st minute. Patrick Barry coolly converted the resultant penalty.

Six minutes later, José Guerra pulled one back for Trend from a well struck free-kick before Tomas Collins extended United’s lead to 3-1 in the 39th minute, the striker getting on the end of Barry’s cross to finish in style.

The visitors responded with a second goal in the 42nd minute from Rafael Barreiro to leave just one between the teams going into the half-time break.

Asling put daylight between the teams again with his side’s fourth in the 85th minute which was enough to seal the win and set up a glamour final with recently crowned league champions Andy Sull’s Hair.

Asling was the undoubted man-of-the-match for the winners.