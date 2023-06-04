Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 17:54

Jack O'Connor: Kerry 'mixed the good with the bad with the average'

There was no disappointment on Jack’s part that his players were unable to drive on when five up on the scoreboard and a man up inside the whitewash midway through the second half
Jack O'Connor: Kerry 'mixed the good with the bad with the average'

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor with Paul Murphy of Kerry after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Eoghan Cormican

GIVEN the “huge pressure” on the Kerry players coming into their clash with Cork, Jack O’Connor didn’t particularly care how they got over the line.

Saturday’s game wasn’t about “champagne football”, said the Kerry manager. It was about “digging in” and cutting out the goal chances that Mayo came upon so easily and frequently two weeks ago.

“Mixed the good with the bad with the average,” replied Jack when asked to rate Kerry’s performance after their 1-14 to 0-15 victory over Cork.

“I thought we were decent in the first-half. I remember looking to the scoreboard at one stage. It was 0-8 to 0-4. And I felt it should have been 0-10 to 0-4. We turned over a couple of balls that were very promising from quick breaks. But happy enough going in at half time four up.

“The breeze was quite significant, so we knew that Cork would probably be able to kick from further out, which they did. They kicked four points in the first seven minutes of the second half, so then we were in a right battle.

“From the point of view of digging in and showing a bit of bottle and a bit of resilience, you have to give our fellas credit in the second half. But a bit of work to do yet.” 

There was no disappointment on Jack’s part that his players were unable to drive on when five up on the scoreboard and a man up inside the whitewash midway through the second half.

“Today wasn't about champagne football. It wasn't about polished performances. It was about digging in and being better defensively than we were against Mayo. We were cut open against Mayo to an alarming degree.

“Mayo got six goal chances and scored one. I am not sure Cork got any clearcut goal chances today, so that was the first thing we had to correct. We can work on the other stuff, a bit of fluency and a bit more flow up front. But you have to get that other side of the game right first.” Nor did Jack express any great concern at Kerry’s edginess and anxiousness coming down the stretch when Cork pared the margin back to two on three separate occasions.

“You have to understand that this was a big game for the Kerry players. A big game, a lot on the line. We turned over a few balls and took balls into contact and stuff.

“But after the Mayo performance, I thought there was huge pressure on our fellas to perform today. And it didn't matter how we got over the line. We just needed to get over the line and get those two points. If there was a bit of edginess, it's understandable enough.”

More in this section

Kevin O’Donovan, Ian Maguire, Sean Powter and Rory Maguire tackle Diarmuid O’Connor 7/5/2022 Cork v Kerry team news: Rebels make two changes for Páirc Uí Chaoimh tie
Stephen Bradley 1/6/2023 Cork City confirm lifetime bans for supporters who abused Stephen Bradley
Fiona Everard is the Cork City Sports Athlete of the month for April Fiona Everard is the Cork City Sports Athlete of the month for April
other sports
Cork v Clare - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final

Dual star Ben O'Connor confirms that his immediate future lies with rugby

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more