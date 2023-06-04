Jack O'Connor: Kerry 'mixed the good with the bad with the average'

GIVEN the “huge pressure” on the Kerry players coming into their clash with Cork, Jack O’Connor didn’t particularly care how they got over the line.

Saturday’s game wasn’t about “champagne football”, said the Kerry manager. It was about “digging in” and cutting out the goal chances that Mayo came upon so easily and frequently two weeks ago.

“Mixed the good with the bad with the average,” replied Jack when asked to rate Kerry’s performance after their 1-14 to 0-15 victory over Cork.

“I thought we were decent in the first-half. I remember looking to the scoreboard at one stage. It was 0-8 to 0-4. And I felt it should have been 0-10 to 0-4. We turned over a couple of balls that were very promising from quick breaks. But happy enough going in at half time four up.

“The breeze was quite significant, so we knew that Cork would probably be able to kick from further out, which they did. They kicked four points in the first seven minutes of the second half, so then we were in a right battle.

“From the point of view of digging in and showing a bit of bottle and a bit of resilience, you have to give our fellas credit in the second half. But a bit of work to do yet.”

There was no disappointment on Jack’s part that his players were unable to drive on when five up on the scoreboard and a man up inside the whitewash midway through the second half.

“Today wasn't about champagne football. It wasn't about polished performances. It was about digging in and being better defensively than we were against Mayo. We were cut open against Mayo to an alarming degree.

“Mayo got six goal chances and scored one. I am not sure Cork got any clearcut goal chances today, so that was the first thing we had to correct. We can work on the other stuff, a bit of fluency and a bit more flow up front. But you have to get that other side of the game right first.” Nor did Jack express any great concern at Kerry’s edginess and anxiousness coming down the stretch when Cork pared the margin back to two on three separate occasions.

“You have to understand that this was a big game for the Kerry players. A big game, a lot on the line. We turned over a few balls and took balls into contact and stuff.

“But after the Mayo performance, I thought there was huge pressure on our fellas to perform today. And it didn't matter how we got over the line. We just needed to get over the line and get those two points. If there was a bit of edginess, it's understandable enough.”