Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 09:11

Women in Sport Coaching Conference was a huge success with Cork women to the fore

Women in Sport Coaching Conference was a huge success with Cork women to the fore

Cork Basketball: Niamh Dywer explaining the importance of transition defence in the Women in Sport Coaching Conference at a packed National Basketball Arena.

Kieran Doherty

THE Women in Sport Coaching Conference took place at the National Basketball Arena recently.

The event was aimed at female coaches in basketball and to increase visibility and encourage greater participation in coaching.

The event was opened by Erin Bracken the Women in Sport Lead for Basketball Ireland who highlighted the disparity in gender participation levels at coaching courses noting how at introduction level the split is closer to 50/50 but as the levels go up less and less female coaches put themselves forward at the highest level.

Nora Stapleton, former rugby international and Sport Ireland Women In Sport Lead stepped up to the microphone next to highlight the importance of young athletes seeing more women in coaching roles and seeing those pathways and avenues to follow. 

She highlighted the importance of keeping young girls in sport and lowering the drop-out rate.

Three high level coaches opened up but about their experiences in basketball and the opportunities and obstacles they each faced on their perspective journeys. 

The guest speakers on the day were, Spanish cup and league winning coach Silvia Font, Boston University assistant coach and recruiting co-ordinator Brianna Finch and i3PT Fr Mathew's head coach and former Irish international Niamh Dwyer.

Niamh explained the importance of the growth in the women’s game and why its so important that more female coaches put themselves forward for coaching roles in the future.

“A common trend in each coaches’ keynotes speech was their passion and love of the sport," Niamh said.

“Their open and genuine approach allowed the participants to engage and ask questions in comfortable forum. 

"Each of us coach’s spoke about the opportunities basketball has given us such as travel, education and life experiences. 

"We identified obstacles both external and internal we face in the sport, highlighting the need for more women to back themselves and put their name forward for high roles in sport. 

"Having three speakers from different countries provided the opportunity to highlight the differences in approach to women in coaching from Spanish, NCAA (American collegiate level) and Irish perspective.

“In the afternoon each coach provided a one-hour clinic. Silvia Font’s workshop was on drills to improve players ability to run the pick and roll, Brianna Finch focused on transition offense and spacing and I emphasised the importance transition defence in games, especially at a young age.

“The coaches and myself hopefully provided new ideas and approaches to the different areas of the sport, so the participants had the opportunity for Q&A.

“Overall, the day was very successful. Running more events like will hopefully start to change the culture of women in coaching and we will see more females putting them forward in coaching in the new future," Niamh added.

More in this section

Cork v Louth - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3 Cork's double winning hero of 1990 Teddy McCarthy passes away suddenly, aged 57
BMW PGA Championship - Day Four - Wentworth Club The Longshot: Tyrrell Hatton has the form to win in Canada
Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final
cork basketball
Deep sadness in Cork GAA at passing of legendary Teddy McCarthy

Deep sadness in Cork GAA at passing of legendary Teddy McCarthy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more