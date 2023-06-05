Cork footballers lost out to fine margins and a harsh call but must refocus for Mayo

AS expected, Kerry left Leeside with the two match points on offer on Saturday but the 70 minutes against Cork were certainly not as comfortable as Jack O'Connor's side probably expected.

If Cork were intimidated by the sight of the All-Ireland champions rocking up to Páirc Uí Chaoimh then by the end the Kerry aura had certainly slipped, even if the Cork comeback ultimately came up short.

When Tom O’Sullivan clipped over Kerry's final point in the 72nd minute, to put the Kingdom three clear, it signalled the first Kerry score by anyone other than David Clifford in the second half, which shows their reliance on the Fossa star.

Cork outscored Kerry by 0-10 to 1-5 in that second half, and that is despite losing the 10-minute period from the 46th to the 56th minute when Sean Powter was in the sin bin due to conceding the crucial penalty, by 1-2 to 0-1.

That stat alone demonstrates how integral the penalty was to Kerry’s victory. The black card was probably fair enough, as it was a cynical foul by Powter on Paul Geaney. Since both Daniel O’Mahony and Brian O’Driscoll were positioned to tackle Geaney it really should not have been considered a clear goal-scoring opportunity though, and as it was outside the square, it should have been only a free in.

Kerry actually failed to score at all from the 53rd to the 67th minutes, as Cork suddenly had the belief that they could beat the All-Ireland champions, which seemed to be lacking in the opening half.

That was probably understandable given where this Cork team had come from in recent years. They lost by 22 to Kerry two years ago in Killarney and by 12 at Pairc Ui Rinn last year. Those defeats left lasting damage, but to Cork's credit they look like they are definitely moving in the right direction.

It is also worth considering the fact that Saturday’s fixture was Cork's first competitive game against a Division 1 side this year, as Clare and Louth were both rivals in Division 2 this year, so mentally this was certainly a step up for John Cleary’s charges.

FINE MARGINS

In the opening half confidence really did look to be an issue, with some cheap turnovers costing Cork, with them being the source of a lot of Kerry’s scores. In fact, two of Kerry's points came directly from Cork point attempts that dropped short into the goalkeeper’s arms. These are the type of margins that you can't concede against Division 1 teams, as you will get punished.

In the early stages of the game Cork had clearly targeted going long early into the likes of Brian Hurley inside, but they got no change from this approach.

At the moment Cork probably lack the kind of forward who you can just lump ball into and expect it to stick. The last time they had someone like that was probably Peter Kelleher.

Quicker, lower ball was used in the second half, into the corners, and this approach worked a treat for Cork.

One of Cork’s biggest frustrations were the missed frees in the second half, which halted their bid to reel in Kerry. Brian Hurley hooked a free wide in the 52nd minute and then missed another four minutes later. Steven Sherlock, who was impressive upon his introduction, missed another in the 62nd minute.

If these placed balls had dropped over we might have had a very different finish.

Indeed, had Sherlock’s late effort not scraped the crossbar on the way over, and dropped under instead then he might now be being mentioned in the same breath as Tadhg Murphy and Mark Keane.

John Cleary seems to be in two minds as to how to maximise the contribution of arguably his key man, Sean Powter. The problem is that the Douglas man can perform a number of roles so well. He’s Cork’s best sweeper, but there’s no denying that when he is deployed in areas where he can really run at the heart of opposition then Cork almost immediately look like a superior team.

David Clifford ended up getting the Man of the Match award but Daniel O’Mahony had arguably his best day in a Cork jersey, as he further bolstered his growing reputation with a highly industrious and physical display at full-back.

Sherlock and Eoghan McSweeney both had serious impact upon their introduction, and it would be no great surprise if they had both earned starting berths against Mayo in a fortnight's time.