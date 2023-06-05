Glen Boxing Club now home to special pair of Cork sliotars linking Christy Ring and Patrick Horgan

A sliotar signed by Patrick Horgan, Cork’s greatest scorer of all time, was presented to the Glen Boxing Club recently.

This event took place at the Glen Rovers Hurling Club and the presentation was made by Micheál Kelleher, musical director of the Glen Rovers male voice choir, to Anthony Connolly, chairman of the Glen Boxing Club.

Earlier this year, at Cork City Hall, the Glen Boxing Club organised a successful concert and boxing tournament in association with Cork City Council. It was a belated centenary commemoration tribute to Blackpool patriot Tomas Mac Curtain, who at the time of his murder by Crown Forces was Lord Mayor of Cork and Glen Boxing Club president. Among the performers on the night were the Glen Rovers male voice choir, who gave a magnificent rendition of Leeside favourites appropriate to the occasion.

In the aftermath of the event, the Glen Boxing Club wished to make a presentation of a plaque to the choir.

On the night, amidst a pleasant atmosphere, a function was hosted in the hurling club. Once again to the delight of all, the Glen Rovers male voice choir performed. Following this, trustee of the Glen Boxing Club, Conal Thomas, presented the plaque to Micheál Kelleher who gratefully accepted it on behalf of the choir.

The choir then made a presentation of a sliotar to the boxing club.

Next September the Glen Boxing Club plans to open a permanent museum on the premises. Hoggie’s signed ball makes up a unique pair of sliotars to go on display.

Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Just over 60 years ago, in May 1963, Christy Ring played his last game for Cork. It was a tournament in Fermoy, attended by over 7,000 spectators, and Ring scored his last goal for the Rebels.

LEGENDS

On that Cork team, Ring was joined by six other Glen Rovers legends: Sean O’Brien, Jerry O’Sullivan, Denis O’Riordan, Tom Corbett, Patsy Harte, and John Young.

Ring, at that stage 43 years old, put the sliotar into his kit bag after. He was the leading championship scorer of all time and may have felt this would be his last inter-county game for the Leesiders.

Two weeks later, former Glen boxer Mick Leahy returned to the Glen Boxing Club in Spring Lane, following his great victory in Nottingham over George Aldridge, to win the Lonsdale Belt and British Middleweight title. His friend of many years Christy Ring was there to congratulate him and welcome him home.

Christy was accompanied by Francie O ’Regan, a Glen boxer and the man who captained the Glen to win their 19th county senior hurling title in 1962. The small boxing club was buzzing that night, with up to over 100 more supporters outside the door.

It was here that Glen Rovers held its first meeting in 1916 and continued to hold its meetings there for the next six years until 1922. That year the club merged with the Thomas Davis juvenile hurling club, who had a clubroom in Bird’s Quay, Blackpool. This became the new headquarters of Glen Rovers.

In 1954, Ring won his record eighth All-Ireland. Following that game, he presented the medal to St Augustine’s Church in Washington Street. It was later it melted down and formed part of a new chalice for the church.

Unknown to many, Ring spent many afternoons in the Glen Boxing Club, as a man ahead of his time, he concentrated for years working on his upper-body strength.

Ring had a great affinity with the boxing club. The night Mick Leahy returned, Ring quietly presented the sliotar from his last Cork game to the boxing club who were delighted to receive this special gift.

Now the pair of sliotars autographed by two of Glen Rover’s greatest stalwarts will go on display in the new museum.