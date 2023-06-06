Cork footballers need to prove defiant Kerry display wasn't a one-off

AT half-time in Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday evening, the Journey track ‘ Don’t Stop Believin’ was booming out over the loudspeakers.

A Cork victory was always going to require a big leap of faith but a handful of minutes into the second half and the home supporters were staring to believe that it could be possible.

Cork came out with their kept foot pressed hard to the accelerator. Confidence was coursing through their veins. Cork’s energy levels appeared to have lifted. Cork also looked to be really going after the result rather than trying to hang in until late on. That was reflected mostly through Seán Powter, who had pushed higher up the field into a more attacking and penetrative role early in that third quarter.

And then, the strong platform Cork had constructed collapsed from Powter being forced to haul down Paul Geaney who was through on goal. A black card for Powter was even more damaging with referee David Gough awarding a penalty, which David Clifford converted.

The goal came completely against the run of play. Cork had played all the football at the start of that third quarter. There was still plenty of time left for Cork to chase down the match and, while they did their best to do so, surrendering that initiative at a time when Cork were on a roll was highly damaging to their chances of getting the win.

DRAIN

Kerry could argue that they would have still found a way but having to play without Powter for 10 minutes was even more costly given how it further drained Cork’s energy levels in the hot conditions, especially with Cork also having played seven days earlier.

Cork enjoyed the majority of possession and had eight more shots in that second half (14-6). Kerry were devastating from that possession when nailing all six shots, but Cork scored 10 points from 14 shots. The three wides Cork kicked in the second half were all from free kicks on the left-hand side.

Cork will be disappointed but there was a lot of positives from this performance, especially in how Cork learned from the lessons of the first half and addressed them after the break.

In that opening half, Kerry just invited Cork on and ate them alive on turnovers. Cork had 20 attacks in that half but they turned over the ball 11 times and Kerry mined 0-6 from that possession.

Cork’s running game was creating openings and overlaps but they needed to be sharper and to execute better to make it count. Cork also needed to be more creative, especially given how Kerry were inviting Cork down the central attacking corridor.

Cork’s Luke Fahy and Dara Moynihan of Kerry. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Defensively Cork did well in that opening half, especially Daniel O’Mahony, who did a fine job on David Clifford. He had Seán Powter outside him for much of that half but O’Mahony still won three 50-50 tussles between him and Clifford.

Seán O’Shea and Paudie Clifford performed at a much higher level than they had against Mayo in that first half and, while Cork did get a handle on O’Shea and Maudie Clifford after the break, it’s impossible to keep David Clifford quiet. And he ultimately was the difference.

Kerry were much slicker with their running game and transition play in that opening half but they didn’t have the same platform to build their attacks when Cork stopped turning over the ball as cheaply as they had in the first half.

The Kerry goal did come from a turnover but that, along with one more point, were the only scores Cork shipped from turnovers in the second half. Cork just turned over the ball six times in that second half, only one of which stemmed from a Cork player being hustled out of possession.

RELENTLESS

The most impressive aspect of Cork’s play in the fourth quarter was how they continually forced turnovers in possession from relentless heat and pressure in the tackle, with Cork forcing five turnovers in that manner.

Once they did turn over the ball, Cork’s transition play was far better. After just a 50% conversion rate in that opening half, Cork strike-rate after the break was 71%.

After failing to win a Kerry kick-out in the first half (apart from one Shane Ryan booted over the sideline), Cork got 0-3 from Kerry restarts in the second half, which included two of Cork’s last three scores.

Cork did a lot right, but they just couldn’t marry enough of it all together. Nobody reflected that more than Brian Hurley, who had a fine game.

From 17 plays, Hurley was fouled for three frees, he won and scored a mark and was centrally involved in two Kerry turnovers but Hurley failed to convert his two shots from play.

Steven Sherlock didn’t start but he made a big impact when introduced at half-time. From 10 plays, Sherlock scored two points, had an assist and was fouled for two frees.

One of those points was a goal chance in the 69th minute that Sherlock blazed over the bar. A goal was always going to be decisive in the match and Kerry just happened to get it, even if it was a contentious call with Gough awarding a penalty.

Cork will be disappointed but they know now that they have something to build on. They just have to make sure now that they do against Mayo.

If they do, Cork can legitimately then start targeting a last-eight spot.