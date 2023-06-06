Cork footballers not interested in moral victories at this stage

AGTER Cork lost to Limerick manager Pat Ryan said he had no interest in moral victories.

You can bet his football equivalent John Cleary felt the same way after Cork’s two-point loss to Kerry on Saturday.

Both of them are winners, like to win, and like seeing their sides winning.

The same can be said of both sets of Cork players, like any inter-county team they want to win and reap the rewards of all their hard work in training, just like any other side.

What you can do is learn from the mistakes you made and ensure you don’t repeat again the next day out. And have no doubt that some of the mistakes Cork made against Kerry will be addressed by Cleary before they face Mayo in two weeks.

He said after the game that some of their shot selection wasn’t spot on and they had wides which cost Cork. This is something they will look to put right before they face a side flying high at the moment and who many fancy will finally get their hands on Sam.

PROGRESS

There has been progress under Cleary and the Cork squad is getting stronger, though they are still a bit off the big boys. Cork are getting there and Saturday showed that on a given day they are a match for any side and with a small bit more composure they could have won, regardless of the penalty incident.

The argument for and against the penalty given for the tackle by Sean Powter on Paul Geaney is one that those that say it was and those that way it wasn’t will not be for changing their minds.

It was the talking point after the game and it was interesting to get the two managers' take on it.

Cork manager John Cleary with Kerry manager Jack O'Connor at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cleary was adamant it wasn’t a penalty and as far as he was concerned it was as simple as that. He said that it was clear to see that Daniel O’Mahony was inside Powter and therefore it was not a clear goalscoring chance.

His counterpart in Jack O’Connor was also very honest in his answer. He said had the referee given them a 21-metre free he wouldn’t have had a problem with that either.

He also said it was the first time he ever saw the rule used, where a player was deemed to have denied the attacker a goalscoring opportunity and thus a penalty and black card are the outcome.

On the day it appeared the referee had given the 21-metre free and it was only after a discussion with his umpires was it changed to a penalty.

Did they call him in or was he always going to discuss is not known and never will be. It’s a debate that will go on for some time.

The real shame is a controversial decision potentially cost Cork a win over their arch-rivals and one that would have set them up nicely in the group stages in the All-Ireland series.