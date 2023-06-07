Pamela Morrissey of Sobe Brown continues to support the girls of Ringmahon FC

ONE should not expect a reward for good deeds, but should perform them merely for the satisfaction of doing so.

This phrase suits perfectly for some of the recent sponsors that I spoke with.

Pamela Morrissey of Sobe Brown certainly fits the bill, as a reward for her good deed was the last thing on her mind.

Giving to her local community who provide a service to keep kids happy and out of trouble is more than she could ever ask for.

She has been supporting Ringmahon teams for nearly a decade and while she never played with the club herself, she saw through her family connection how sport can help people in so many ways throughout their lives.

And for this reason, she is happy to support the girls for as long as she is in a position to do do.

“I am delighted to be in the position to be able to sponsor the girls,” said Morrissey.

Pamela Morrissey (Owner of Sobe Brown) presents new jerseys to Ringmahon coaches Paul Higgins, William Delany and Jess Morrissey

"I’m from Mahon. We have strong connections with the club. All of my brothers played for the club and while none of the girls from my generation did, we’re delighted to see the next generation which includes my nieces Zoe O’Leary and Bella Morrissey, my sister Jacintha is involved with the coaching, Paul Higgins and William Delany who are my neighbours so there is a very strong childhood, family and pride connection for me and the club.

“The girls have been doing really well and it’s an honour to sponsor them.

"I’m proud that my nieces and the young girls of Mahon are playing such a vital role in paving the way for the development of soccer in the area.

"Sport is so important. For me, Sport and fitness is the answer to so many of life’s problems and situations. To be fit is to be free and I’m delighted to see the girls do so well.

“Whether they ever win any silverware it wouldn’t matter to me, once they’re turning up every week to train and play games, meet friends, smile and have fun, doing their best and once they’re kind and supportive to one another that’s the main thing.

"They’re building the foundations for the rest of their lives.

“I'm also really proud of my sister Jess for being involved and Paul and Dela, who are all honest, decent good characters and that’s what’s needed to support children.

"These coaches are playful, light, don’t take life too serious and they’re there for their minds and there for the kids 100%.

"They are some of the many great things that came out of Mahon. As the saying goes, “A rising tide lifts all boats."

Chairman Paul Higgins is thrilled with how the girls game is growing in the club and he is thankful for all the support.

Ringmahon U9 and U10 squads

“The season was a great success with many trophies and lots of players from the club representing Cork, but most importantly kids enjoyed their football,” said Higgins.

“We are so grateful to all sponsors who contribute in whatever way they can to the club.

"We are delighted with the girls new kit which has proven a huge success amongst the players.

"The importance of sponsors like Desmond West from Munster Scaffolding and Pamela Morrissey I can’t stress enough.

“Pamela she has been sponsoring the girls in Ringmahon since the first crop of girls came through eight years ago which includes players currently plying their trade with Cork City U19 now (Aobhile O Donovan and Kayleigh Still )so for Pamela she has been a real supporter of girl's football in Ringmahon.

"However this time we feel we are building something special in the girl's section. So, to have Pam on board a front of shirt sponsor for the under 9/10s girls teams is great and the girls are absolutely buzzing with the kits.

"The crop of kids coming through have some amazing talent and I cant wait to see what the game has in store for them to come in years to come.

“Desmond is without one of the best sponsors in the club when it comes to girls, he sponsors tops for his own girl Shinia’s team and to be fair to Desmond he never lets the club wanting."

The girls were also supplied with gear bags from St Luke’s home and again thanks to Paul Morrissey for organising this.

“The new jerseys was designed by myself and William Delany who look after the U10s and we are grateful to Pamela and Desmond for looking after the costs.

“As Chairman, it’s been fantastic to see the growth in the girls side of the club. It’s real exciting times and I am grateful to all those to help out.”