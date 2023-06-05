Cork Ex-Boxers continue to honour Cork's All-Ireland boxing champions

ONCE again this year the Cork Ex-Boxers’ Association will present Cork’s All-Ireland Boxing Champions with a Jack McAuliffe Gold Medal.

This ceremony usually takes place following a parade led by the Lord Mayor in Bishop Lucey Park, however due to Park Renovations this year’s presentation format will be changed.

The chairman of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association, CEBA, J.J. Murphy said: “This is the 10th year of these presentations and the occasion each year has proved to be a very prestigious event for all involved in Cork Boxing.”

Over the last decade, Cork has led the way in the Irish boxing world.

No other county could match the huge volume of work being organised at ground level to continue to market the sport, and reward the athletes and their clubs for the efforts and long hours put in to produce champions and equally important to facilitate and encourage the average boxers who may never make it to national level.

This is where the CEBA, and the Cork Boxing Fraternity Association play a major role in the development of the sport outside of the ring.

Paddy McSweeney, Secretary of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association, showing off the first casting of their new award, the Jack McAuliffe Medal, to Cork professional boxer Gary 'Spike' O Sullivan.

These groups are continuously improvising the sport through the many innovations, which have benefited clubs over the last ten years. Equally their benevolence is not exclusively confined to Cork or to the sport of boxing but where these events rarely occur, they are linked to boxing.

Following a meeting of the Cork Boxing Fraternity Association, recently it was proposed to honour the contribution of one individual each year, from outside of Cork.

The idea was to harmonise the sport of boxing and to create a greater awareness of amateur boxing being a 32 county sport throughout the island of Ireland.

Following a number of nominations it was unanimously agreed that the inaugural recipient of the 2023 Inter County Leeside Boxing Accolade would be Peter O'Donnell, the Donegal man who has given a lifetime of remarkable service to boxing.

Peter has been a great friend to Cork boxing over many years and members of the current Cork County Boxing Board will readily vouch for that.

In addition to his work at club and county level where he is president, the Donegal man has put in a big shift in promoting the sport in Dublin, where he has always been admired and acknowledged as both a gentleman and a great ambassador for the sport.

Last weekend Conal Thomas, president of the Cork Boxing Fraternity Association travelled to Donegal where he made the presentation to Peter.

Delighted to receive the award, Peter O'Donnell said he was both honoured and privileged to receive such acclamation from the Rebel County and he thanked Conal Thomas for making the journey from Leeside.

Peter O'Donnell extended his best wishes to all his boxing friends in Cork, a county he described as a proud boxing bastion.

Conal Thomas presents Peter O'Donnell Raphoe BC Donegal, with the CBFA national award watched by club coach Gary McCullagh and his son Christain.

Another outstanding Cork sportsman who was due to be honoured recently was Tim Harte, Chairman of CISA, Cork Indoor Sports Association.

This year that group celebrated their 60th anniversary at their annual award’s dinner in the Metropole Hotel.

Tim has served that association as its chairman for the last twenty five years. Boxing has been a part of this organisation for many years.

The late Victor Aston and Dan O'Connell have played significant roles as officers of CISA over many years.

Christina Desmond of Macroom BC, Senior International and former Youth Olympian, launches the 2015 Jack McAuliffe Gold Medal which is to be presented to Corks' All-Ireland Champions this year. Also included is JJ Murphy, Chairman of medal sponsors the Cork Ex-Boxers Association. Picture: Doug Minihane

The Cork Boxing Fraternity were due to make a presentation to Tim, to mark his quarter of a century as chairman of CISA, however Tim was unfortunately unavailable on that occasion.

This presentation will now be made next month. The modest Northsider will then be publicly acknowledged for his dedicated service to an association which has prevailed for sixty years.

Elsewhere clubs are reminded that in the next couple of weeks the IABA will have the mechanism in place for clubs to affiliate to the County Board for the new season – currently there is an administrative delay here, however the IABA in Dublin have assured Cork Secretary John Wiseman that this matter is being rectified.

It is also encouraged to that there are applications and enquiries from a number of groups who wish to set up new clubs.

This is always good news as Cork is one of the strongest boxing counties in the country and with such enthusiasm the sport will continue to flourish in the Southern Capital.

Meanwhile all in Cork Boxing were delighted to see top elite boxer Christina Desmond return from a prestigious international tournament in Poland with the Gold Medal.

In recent months Christina has enjoyed great success on the international stage. With her string of elite titles and her European championship medals Christina has now topped the podium as Cork’s most successful international boxer in history.

A full profile of her career to date will be featured on this column in the near future.

The sympathy of the Cork County Boxing Board and the Cork Ex-Boxers Association has been extended to the Barry family and Riverstown Boxing Club following the recent death of Joe Barry.

Mr Barrry was involved in boxing circles for many years.

May he rest in peace.