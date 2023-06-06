Cork Draghunting: Breeding has never been more important

THE importance of breeding has come to the fore in recent years as the days for purchasing hounds from our HTA counterparts in Cumbria are well and truly behind us.

It is ironic that the last two hounds of significance to come from the Lake District are the present joint champions Authority and Slievemish Spring.

In recent years both hounds have lined bitches and have thrown some decent hounds and no doubt there will be more to come in the coming years.

The biggest problem in Cumbria is the lack of numbers as the good hounds will not be sold because in a nutshell, they are too hard to get.

On the other side of the coin, the average hounds are mostly kept by dog lovers who just love competing and are not interested in parting with them.

In 1984 with my late brother Paudie I can remember lining up for a Senior International at Shap with 184 hounds in the slip.

The forthcoming HTA Senior International in Cumbria will be held at Sewingshields which is a venue in the now-disbanded Border Association.

For the draghunting purist, this is a long call on the finish but again it will not be neutral and I could never understand in my time living in Cumbria why neutral venues are not appreciated by many trainers.

Authority crosses the tape to win the Senior International Draghunt at Carraig na bhFear

As per usual there will be a small amount of dedicated Cork draghunting men travelling over for the big day but for the majority of them it’s all about meeting friends they have been associated with for many years.

In those years there were plenty of hounds available as many hound trailing stalwarts like Birkett Lawson, Melvin Crawford and Victor Brownlee bred hounds on a consistent basis.

Sadly, many trainers are no longer with us that loved breeding hounds but the conveyor belt has stopped and the message is now loud and clear Cork trainers have got to concentrate on producing their own hounds.

There was no action in Cork on Bank Holiday weekend as they decided to give the Cahirciveen meeting a free day but in hindsight with the soaring temperatures hounds were safer in their kennels.

The Senior championship make interesting reading after the opening three months with the reigning Senior hound Authority on schedule to win his third consecutive title.

Although its early days Authority has a 26 points lead over Captain James and 57-point lead over the third hound Zion and it's highly unlikely any other hound will make an impact for the remainder of the season.

The Puppy championship looks the most competitive one with the John O’Callaghan Northern Hunt kennel also leading the way with Ashcroft.

Ashcroft has a six-point lead over the Troy O’Mahony Mayfield-trained Hannah Banana but many hounds in this grade could yet come to the fore.

Senior Championship:

1. Authority (Northern Hunt) 107pts; 2. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers) 81; 3. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers) 50; 4. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 5. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers) 40; 6. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers) 29.

Senior Maiden:

1. Sean T (Griffin United) 62pts; 2. Tigers Boy (Shanakiel Harriers) 45; 3. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers) 35; 4. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield) 30; 5. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers) 27; 6. Naoi (Shanakiel Harriers) 26.

Puppy:

1. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt) 49pts: 2. Hannah Banana (Mayfield) 43; 3. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen) 35; 4. Jamie’s Dream (Clogheen) 23; 5. Honeysuckle (Clogheen) 18; 6. Charlie Chaplin (Clogheen) 16.