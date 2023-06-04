Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 10:12

Three reasons why Cork lost to Kerry on home turf

Kerry’s David Clifford scores the key penalty on Saturday. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Rory Noonan

Penalty decision

You could argue there was only one reason why Cork lost to Kerry on Saturday and it was that penalty decision.

Sean Powter was deemed to have denied Paul Geaney a goalscoring opportunity and Kerry were awarded a penalty and he received a black card.

In terms of the rules, one can argue that it was a penalty, despite it being outside the square. But then speak to Cork manager John Cleary and he will argue that it was not a clear goalscoring chance.

When you look back, Daniel O’Mahony is also in a position to potentially stop Geaney from scoring had he got past Powter.

It is one of those incidents that people will have their opinions on and won’t be for changing, but it was the major reason that Cork lost to Kerry.

Missed chances

While the penalty will be much debated Cork will also rue missed chances, when their shot selection was poor and they went wide. Add in one or two dropping short into the keeper’s hands and they will look back on them they won’t be happy.

Slow first half

At times in the first half, Cork gave Kerry too much respect and when they tore into them in the second half they caused all sorts of problems for their opponents.

cork gaa
<p>RED WALL: Cork's Kevin O’Donovan, Ian Maguire, Sean Powter and Rory Maguire tackle Diarmuid O’Connor of Kerry. Picture: James Crombie</p>

Cork v Kerry team news: Rebels make two changes for Páirc Uí Chaoimh tie

