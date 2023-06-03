Cork beaten yet again by Galway after very poor second half

Galway 1-12 Cork 0-12

CORK failed to overturn Galway at the third time of asking this year when they lost by three points in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland first round in Athenry.

In a game where their striking from play and placed balls again left them shockingly down Cork will be extremely disappointed. No score from play in the second half, 10 second-half wides and a number from placed balls from different players.

And again, no goal after chances.

Galway will wonder how they won this one after playing second fiddle for the entire first half. Into the starting Cork side to that which started the league final was Aoife Healy for Pamela Mackey, Hannah Looney in place of the injured Laura Hayes and Katrina Mackey, back from injury, in place of Sorcha McCartan. For Galway Sarah Spellman and Siobhan McGrath replaced Ciara Hickey and Niamh McPeake as the sides prepared for battle again.

Cork were in complete control in the first half, leading by three at half time 0-10 to 0-7 and after creating at least three goal chances. Before six minutes of additional time were played Cork led by just one and after such dominance that was a concern.

Cork's Cliona Healy is challenged by Carrie Dolan of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

A couple of wides and a couple of soft frees and Carrie Dolan’s two frees had just a point in it. Two excellent Katrina Mackey points saw Cork take the increased lead into the dressing room.

Cork were holding possession, running off the shoulder well and making deliveries into open space. Chloe Sigerson was finding room and hit her first of three points.

Galway looked disjointed. They were making long deliveries into their full forward line, but Meabh Murphy and Libby Coppinger were doing brilliantly on Ailish O’Reilly and Siobhan McGrath. Laura Treacy was supporting and picking up any pass or loose ball and with Fiona Keating making searing runs down the middle Cork were splitting Galway’s half-back line.

Only for the brilliance of Roisin Black at full-back Galway were in trouble.

Such a difference Mackey made. With four touches she had three points. By the 12-minute Cork led 0-5 to 0-2, Sigerson (2), Mackey (2) and an Amy O’Connor 45 providing with Galway’s scores coming from frees.

They had a goal chance, but O’Connor just couldn’t get her pass to Mackey off in time. Keeper Fiona Ryan blocked another chance by Keating on 22. But the goals didn’t come, and Cork couldn’t shake Galway, finishing the half with five wides to two.

Two soft frees offered up at the start of the second half and Galway had the gap to one. Then wide after wide from Cork. McGrath started to find room against Coppinger and levelled it.

Another Dolan free and Galway led by one on the three-quarter mark. McGrath with another before Mackey took over the free-taking duties and pointed Cork’s first score of the second half on 50 minutes.

The killer blow then arrived. Dervla Higgins broke out of defence, found Niamh Hanniffy who passed to Siobhan Gardiner. Her pull was heading for the bottom corner after Amy Lee had advanced and McGrath made sure by tapping it home.

Cork trailed 1-12 to 0-11.

Further wides from Cork. Galway battened down the hatches, Mackey had the final say but the game was gone and with it a lot more soul-searching for Cork.

Scorers for Galway: C Dolan 0-8 (0-7 f), S McGrath 1-2, A O’Donohue, A O’Reilly 0-1 each.

Cork: K Mackey 0-6 (0-2 f), C Sigerson 0-3, A O’Connor 0-3 (0-1 45, 0-1 f).

GALWAY: F Ryan; S Healy, R Black, D Higgins; S Gardiner, E Helebert, R Hanniffy; A Donohue, N Hanniffy; S Rabbitte, S Spellman, A Keane; C Dolan, S McGrath, A O’Reilly.

Subs: S Dervan for A Keane (58), S Corcoran for A O’Reilly (63), N McPeake for S Rabbitte (65), A Kelly for S Spellman (68).

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; A Healy, L Treacy, I O’Regan; S McCarthy, H Looney; C Sigerson, F Keating, C Healy; A O’Connor, O Cahalane, K Mackey.

Subs: S MCartan for A O’Connor (39), E Murphy for I O’Regan (47), A Smith for A Healy (59), C Finn for O Cahalane (63), H Ryan for C Healy (66).

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare).