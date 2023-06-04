Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 09:00

John Cleary adamant it was never a penalty as controversial decision costs Cork

'If they are going to be giving penalties for that, for a man coming in along the end line it was a very harsh decision...'
Cork manager John Cleary on the line against Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Rory Noonan

CORK fell just short in their clash with Kerry in their group stage of the All-Ireland senior football series, losing out by 1-14 to 0-15.

A close game, it turned on a 46th-minute penalty decision given in Kerry’s favour, a call Cork manager John Cleary was adamant the officials got wrong.

Reacting to the decision he said: "To tell you the truth I just saw Sean Powter and Paul Geaney coming together, I couldn’t make a decision on it at the time.

"But I watched it inside now two minutes ago and how it was a penalty is beyond me. If it was given as a goalscoring opportunity Dan O’Mahony was straight behind him.

"The two of them came together, I think a free at most and a black card on top of that. If they are going to be giving penalties for that, for a man coming in along the end line it was a very harsh decision."

Asked if was it communicated to the players that it was given for that reason Cleary confirmed it was.

"It could have been a free, probably a free, but I don’t think it was a goalscoring opportunity. Man behind him, they are going to be giving penalties all day long if that’s the case.

"It was a foul but it was outside the square, there is no question about that and it was the turning point in the game.

Kerry's David Clifford converts the key penalty. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
"Any time that you get a decision like that against you when you are playing a top team, in a game that was so tight, it’s going to be crucial and it was.

"It gave us a bit of a hill to climb, we had a big one to climb at half time, and then that gave us another hill to climb afterward and it was the turning point of the game really."

Reflecting on the rest of the game Cleary added: “There was a nice breeze there in fairness and we said at half time that if we were patient we could get back into the game. 

"The two points straight after half time gave us a great lift and it was nip and tuck but looking come down the straight, even after the penalty Kerry showed great composure.

"We broke up the field several times and they overturned us and got some great scores to them over the line. 

We missed too many scores, we had five or six wides in the second half and Kerry had one and we had a shot into the goalkeeper’s hands.

"But look take the penalty out of it we still had chances to get over the line and probably lacked a bit of composure at times to get us there."

cork gaa
<p>RED WALL: Cork's Kevin O’Donovan, Ian Maguire, Sean Powter and Rory Maguire tackle Diarmuid O’Connor of Kerry. Picture: James Crombie</p>

Cork v Kerry team news: Rebels make two changes for Páirc Uí Chaoimh tie

READ NOW

