Cork v Kerry: Player Ratings from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Micheál Aodh Martin: Couldn't get to David Clifford's rocket of a penalty. Solid on his restarts, varied them between long and short. 6

Maurice Shanley: Fussy, no-nonsense stuff at the defensive end and got up to support the forwards regularly, particularly in the first half. 7

Daniel O’Mahony: Clifford was the official choice for Man of the Match, and Kerry needed his three classy points from play. However, O'Mahony was also hugely influential. His tackling was first class and he roused the Cork crowd with a few brilliant drives out from defence. 8

Kevin O'Donovan: Paudie Clifford was a ball of energy in the early stages but O'Donovan got a handle on him as the game wore on. 6

Sean Powter: Gave away the penalty and spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin but this was another huge showing against Kerry. As a sweeper, he was on breaks and got in his key tackles as a sweeper but was also able to use his pace further up. Lobbed over two excellent points. 8

Luke Fahy: Huge engine and tidy on the ball, he was extremely prominent in the first half, punching holes in the Kerry cover repeatedly. 7

Rory Maguire: Returning to the side for the injured Seán Meehan, he had his hands full in the first 20 minutes with Seán O'Shea. Shut him down in the second half and got on far more ball coming out. 6

Mattie Taylor: Wasn't heavily involved in the first half but after the break, his bursts down the left wing carried the fight to Kerry. Fouled for a free. 7

Colm O’Callaghan: Massive second half. Kerry weren't able to dominate aerially on kick-outs as they have so often in previous Old Firm battles. 8

Ian Maguire: Leadership was to the fore when Cork mounted a second-half comeback, especially when Seán Powter was black-carded. 7

Brian O’Driscoll: Standout Cork attacker in terms of work-rate, distribution and positioning. 8

Ruairí Deane: As always, Deane linked the play and never stopped moving. Covered every blade of grass and put in some really hard hits. 6

Killian O’Hanlon: Smashed over a point that could have been a goal. Pity Cork couldn't have isolated him more to exploit his size under the dropping ball. 6

Brian Hurley: The captain didn't score from play and miscued a couple of frees but he was twice fouled in the scoring zone, converted a mark and kept showing for possession and tracking back to limit Kerry's runners from deep. 7

Chris Óg Jones: Scored a point, should have had a second and fouled for a free. Left it all out there. 6

Subs:

Steven Sherlock: Sprung from the bench in the second half, the quality of the two points he bombed over suggest he should be starting against Mayo. 7

Eoghan McSweeney: Slammed over two points on the loop from distance. 7

John O'Rourke, Tom Clancy, Blake Murphy: Late replacements.