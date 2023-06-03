TV View: Ref justice for Rebels as big calls go against Cork in Kerry loss

ON THE same day of the Manchester derby in the FA Cup final, it was a Cork-Kerry showdown on GAAGO.

Host Grainne McElwain had a panel of Kerry’s Marc Ó Sé, Dublin's Paddy Andrews and recently-retired Donegal star Michael Murphy previewed the game.

Andrews was impressed with the Rebels' win over Louth a week earlier.

"I think the pressure is off them and they can go into this game with plenty of confidence."

Ó Sé was cagey about his own county's prospects.

“I think Kerry will need to improve and if they can reproduce their best form they should win."

After a wasteful first half for Cork when they trailed 0-8 to 0-4 but didn't have the same firepower or natural scorers on the field as the Kingdom, Ó Sé was relieved. Kerry looked in control and even with the wind in the second half, Cork had a lot to do.

“We have seen improvements in the first half from the Mayo game but they are certainly not the finished article.

“I mentioned before the game how good Cork were last week at centre-field with Colm O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire but I thought Diarmuid O’Connor was excellent and although Jack Barry is quiet he is also keeping his man nullified."

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Andrews was frustrated with some of Cork’s play going forward and their missed opportunities. Brian Hurley was their only go-to forward inside.

“Cork are running the ball well and getting into good scoring positions but their overreliance on Brian Hurley is evident.

“Hurley hasn’t scored from play yet and missed a couple of good opportunities but with the runs that Mattie Taylor and Brian O’Driscoll are making too many chances have went a-begging."

Murphy had a similar observation about Cork’s attacking play.

"They are doing 70% of what Mayo done but it’s that last 30% that’s letting them down and in my book they should be a lot closer if they had taken their scores."

The Rebels did put in a serious second performance but the dubious David Clifford penalty in the 47th minute put paid to their chances of toppling the champions.

Relief for Sean O'Shea after the win. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Andrews felt Cork were mighty unlucky as he argued the foul was outside the square and the penalty shouldn’t have been awarded.

“In games of this magnitude sometimes fine margins decide them and for Cork to play with 14 men after Powter’s black card I do feel for them.

"Cork will be disappointed as this was a game they should have got something from but I am sure John Cleary will feel his squad are going in the right direction."

The opinion of Murphy was similar as he felt the penalty was a poor decision.

"Cork were unlucky and if they were better in front of goal in the first half they would have won and Kerry will know they will need to pick it up for the coming months to retain their championship."