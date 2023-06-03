Cork footballers deserved at least a draw for refusing to yield to Kerry

CORK were focused on giving a performance at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but they'll regret not pulling off a massive upset.

They pushed Kerry all the way, deep into injury time as Eoghan McSweeney arching a point in the closing stages trimmed the gap to two. A penalty that David Clifford buried with aplomb and cost Cork their sweeper Seán Powter for 10 minutes with a black card, decided an interesting game in sweltering heat.

It was a big call by referee David Clifford given Powter upended Paul Geaney outside the square but by denying him a definite goal-scoring opportunity, the punishment was correct. What was perhaps more galling was that Powter, brilliant otherwise as an auxiliary defender and scorer of two points, had coughed up possession in the middle third in the first place.

Cork's response to losing a man was impressive. Having worked like dogs to outscore Kerry 0-4 to 0-1 in the 10 minutes after half-time they kept their heads and their shape and were only outpointed 0-2 to 0-1 when down to 14.

When the Douglas club man was re-introduced and energised by subs Eoghan McSweeny and Steven Sherlock, who nailed four classy points between them, Cork were the better side for the closing 20 minutes. They deserved at least a draw for their efforts as the All-Ireland champions weren't especially slick by their standards, though credit must go to John Cleary and Kevin Walsh for how they set their team up and the players for their ferocious effort.

Right until the final whistle, Ian Maguire, Brian O'Driscoll, Mattie Taylor, Kevin O'Donovan and Luke Fahy were relentlessly covering ground.

Colm O'Callaghan backed his top display against Louth by competing for every ball at midfield while Daniel O'Mahony tackled like a demon. Clifford might have nabbed 0-3 from play under O'Mahony's watch but the Knocknagree native won more than his share of 50-50s.

COSTLY

What will particularly frustrate Cork was the three frees they missed in the second half, two from Brian Hurley and one from Sherlock. None were gimmes but they were the chances you have to convert as underdogs.

In the opening 35 minutes, Cork competed well without ever looking like getting a result.

The patient, hard-running style that Cork have favoured in recent years was generating a lot of possession between the 45- and 20-metre lines in the first half. The issue was only one strike forward on the field in Brian Hurley. Sherlock was on the bench while Cathail O'Mahony is a long-term absentee through injury and Conor Corbett got a knock since the Louth win.

That meant there weren't shooters on the loop around the D.

Too many balls were churned in the final third by runners crashing into a green and gold wall without any viable options to offload for a shot. A couple of very smart flicks dispossessed Maguire and Fahy as they thundered menacingly toward goal.

Despite these issues, Cork created a few decent opportunities they spurned. They had Cork's five first-half misses from play, three wides and two short, and a few were extremely poor, even allowing for the strong wind blowing against them over from the Blackrock End.

Hurley and Chris Óg Jones certainly should have done better with some good looks from play. Kerry had 0-9 from 12 opportunities in the opening period, a 75% conversion rate, Cork's 0-5 left them at 50%. Seán O'Shea was on fire in the first 20 minutes, arrowing 0-3 from play and a couple of frees and for all Cork's excellence in that second half, that first-half damage, in conjunction with the Clifford penalty, undermined them.

Cork captain Brian Hurley shows his disappointment. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Overall though, it was hugely encouraging and the type of showing fans will buy into. Next up is Mayo in the third group game and, assuming Cork ended up third in the group, a preliminary quarter-final away to a second-placed team from another Sam Maguire group.

There was a decent crowd in the Páirc, considering it was a Bank Holiday afternoon in this gloriously sunny spell with multiple distractions. The Cork-Kerry rivalry isn't what it was of course, the Rebels' demise as an elite force being the issue. They've managed just one championship win, in that bizarre 2020 winter campaign, since the last Munster title in 2012.

It's hard to have the same intensity and bite in an Old Firm clash when one county is victorious virtually all the time.

Performances like Saturday's suggest Cork-Kerry will matter again sooner rather than later.

2023 SCORERS:

CHAMPIONSHIP:

Brian Hurley 0-14 (0-11 f, 0-1 mark);

Steven Sherlock 0-13 (0-7 f, 0-1 45);

Brian O'Driscoll 1-2;

Seán Powter 0-4;

Chris Óg Jones, Eoghan McSweeney, Killian O'Hanlon, Colm O'Callaghan, Ian Maguire 0-2 each;

John O'Rourke, Conor Corbett, Chris Óg Jones, Killian O'Hanlon, Ruairí Deane, Rory Maguire, Kevin O’Donovan 0-1 each.

LEAGUE:

Steven Sherlock 0-32 (0-20 f, 0-2 45):

Brian Hurley 1-16 (0-7 f, 0-2 m);

Sean Powter 4-3;

Chris Óg Jones 0-12;

Conor Corbett 2-6;

Colm O’Callaghan 1-5;

Eoghan McSweeney 1-4.

Ian Maguire 2-0;

Mattie Taylor 1-3;

Cathail O’Mahony 1-1;

Brian O’Driscoll, Luke Fahy 0-3 each;

Killian O'Hanlon 0-2;

Rory Maguire, Tommy Walsh, Maurice Shanley, John O'Rourke, Ruairí Deane, Cian Kiely, Kevin O'Donovan 0-1 each.