Cork pay the penalty after battling display against Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork 0-15 Kerry 1-14

DEFEAT for Cork as they lost out to Kerry in a gripping Sam Maguire Group 1 round two clash at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Having lost to Mayo in their opening tie the All-Ireland champions were determined to put that right in their second outing.

A controversial penalty in the 46th minute proved to be the crucial score. A tackle by Sean Powter on Paul Geaney was outside the square but a penalty was still awarded by David Gough as he was denying the Kerry veteran a goal-scoring chance inside the 20-metre line.

It was harsh on the Rebels, particularly after a superb second-half display when they came from four behind at half-time to trim the gap to a point before the penalty.

However, all is not lost for Cork as they can still qualify out of the group, depending on results of the final round next week.

Assuming that Kerry beat Louth then Cork will qualify no matter what happens in their clash with Mayo.

Cork were well aware of the Kerry attack and Powter, named at corner-forward, moved back to play a sweeping role from the start to stem the threat of the likes of the Clifford brothers Paudie and David, Sean O’Shea and Paul Geaney.

It did help the Cork defence but on the negative side, they lost the threat of Powter in attack.

Kerry took the lead through Sean O’Shea just three minutes in from a free.

They doubled their lead when Paul Geaney played a superb pass to David Clifford who doesn’t miss too often from in front of the posts.

Cork got off the mark six minutes in when Maurice Shanley burst forward to set up Chris Óg Jones to raise a white flag.

Dara Moynihan is under pressure from Kevin O'Donovan. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

O’Shea and Brian O’Driscoll exchanged scores as the Kingdom led 0-3 to 0-2 with eight minutes gone.

Another quality cross-field pass from Geaney set up O’Shea for his third and Kerry’s fourth point.

Brian Hurley closed the gap from a free with Adrian Spillane replying at the other end to keep two between the sides.

Paudie Clifford got in on the scoring act for the Kingdom as Cork wasted a number of opportunities to close the gap.

Powter drove at the Kerry defence and left them in his wake as he pointed to make it 0-4 to 0-7 after 22 minutes.

David Clifford increased Kerry’s lead with a point from 45 metres out as both sides were finding it difficult to get the ball inside, thanks to some close marking by both defences.

Cork had a great chance to reduce the deficit when they burst forward at pace and could have been in on goal, but in the end, Jones shot poorly to put it wide.

Hurley got his second from a free, with Paudie Clifford replying as the Kingdom lead 0-9 to 0-5 at halftime.

Brian Hurley breaks a tackle at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Hurley raised another white flag from a free in the first minute of the second half, with Killian O’Hanlon pointing from the restart to put only two between the sides.

O’Shea replied from another free as Cork were now playing better football and causing Kerry a few more problems.

Another bursting run from Powter saw him get his second of the day. Another Hurley free had the Kerry lead down to one as Cork were not dominating.

With 46 minutes gone a huge decision went in Kerry’s favour when they were awarded a penalty after Powter fouled Paul Geaney and Powter sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes. David Clifford duly dispatched the chance to make it 1-10 to 0-9.

Hurley and Clifford exchanged frees as a credit to Cork they kept driving forward, despite being a man down.

Another Clifford point extended their lead to 1-12 to 0-10 when some would argue Kerry were lucky not to be reduced to 14. A high tackle by Dara Moynihan on Kevin O’Donovan saw him yellow-carded when there was an argument that it could have been red.

Eoghan McSweeney, with his first touch after coming on, scored a magnificent point for Cork, to make it 0-11 to 1-12 with eight minutes to go.

Sherlock landed a booming point and Hurley converted a free but Cork needed a goal and the best the group produced was a McSweeney point in the 75th minute.

Maurice Shanley gets to the ball ahead of Paul Murphy. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Scorers for Cork: B Hurley 0-6 (0-5 f, 0-1 m), E McSweeney, S Powter, S Sherlock 0-2 each, K O’Hanlon, B O’Driscoll, C Óg Jones 0-1 each.

Kerry: D Clifford 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), S O’Shea 0-5 (0-2 f), P Clifford 0-2, A Spillane, T O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

CORK: M Aodh Martin; M Shanley, D O'Mahony, K O’Donovan; S Powter; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; B O’Driscoll, R Deane, K O’Hanlon; B Hurley, C Óg Jones.

Subs: S Sherlock for Jones (46), E McSweeney for O’Hanlon (59), J O’Rourke for Deane (65), T Clancy for Magure, B Murphy for Hurley (both 60).

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: R Murphy for A Spillane (ht), S O’Brien for D Moynihan (60), T Brosnan for P Geaney (62), B Dan O’Sullivan for J Barry (64), M Burns for P Clifford (60).

Referee: David Gough, Meath.