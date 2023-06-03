Cork v Kerry: Pressure is off but Rebels must be wary of wounded Kingdom

IN the aftermath of Cork’s defeat to Clare in the Munster quarter-final in April, the hardest questions Cork had to ask was off themselves, especially around their work-rate and application.

In total, Cork made 27 tackles, numbers way below what they would have expected off themselves, and on a different galaxy to what was, and is, required to be considered a team with real ambition of making progress.

And yet, Cork still only lost by one point. What made the defeat all the harder again to swallow was how Cork allowed Clare to work the ball from one end of the pitch to the other before Cillian Rouine punched the ball over the bar for the winning score with the last play.

RAGING

Cork may have been caught on a counter-attack after having committed so many bodies forward when hunting a winning score but Kevin Walsh must still have been raging that Cork didn’t halt that Clare charge, cynically or otherwise - especially when they had multiple opportunities to do so.

Why did Cork get so little contact on Clare all afternoon? Cork looked so tied to a system that they almost forgot about tackling and playing the way they are capable off, especially up front.

Any new system takes time to embed, especially under a new coach, but at least Cork had more time to do so after a seven-week break before their first game of the round robin system.

Brian Hurley’s return does give the side a much greater focal point. Cork were more direct against Louth than they were against Clare, but it was easy to be more direct against Louth because the Leinster side committed so many bodies forward on the counter-attack. Louth don’t have the athleticism of Tyrone – with Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin having brought that system from Tyrone – to compensate and get back behind the ball when they are turned over.

Hurley’s presence and threat inside will be a concern for Kerry but Cork will also appreciate the need to mix up their running and kicking game, especially when Cork have the runners to trouble Kerry.

Ruairí Deane, who has been Cork’s best player to date in this championship, will lead that charge. So will Killian O’Hanlon from wing-forward, while Brian O’Driscoll, Ian Maguire, and Mattie Taylor from deep, will also give Kerry headaches with a penetrative running game.

Mayo have phenomenal athleticism and pace, especially late on off the bench, but they opened up Kerry so much in their first game that they could have had at least six goals.

The most impressive aspect of Cork’s display against Louth was the pace at which they counter-attacked and punished Louth on turnovers, mining 10 scores from that source.

Louth turned over the ball 18 times, with most of those stemming from heat in the tackle and pressure on the ball carrier, which Cork didn’t bring enough of against Clare.

Cork got as many bodies back as possible inside a defensive arc before counter-attacking from that arc. Yet Cork were inviting the pressure on from the Louth kick-out, as Cork didn’t press any kick-out, with Louth winning 26 of their 29 kick-outs, with 24 of those restarts short.

Will that work against Kerry? Clare tried it for stages of the Munster final and it backfired with Kerry winning every one of their own kick-outs, causing huge damage from that source.

Although Cork backed off, Louth still got 67% of their scores off their own kick-out. It may just be part of Cork’s system now under Walsh but do they push up more on the Kerry restarts and trust O’Hanlon, Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan to try and erect a sufficient barricade across the middle? That’s still a risk, especially the way Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan is pinging the ball at the moment.

WRECKING BALL

Cork can only do so much to limit the supply but slowing it down, especially Kerry’s kicking game, is a priority with David Clifford capable of wrecking teams on his own.

In his last two matches, Clifford scored 2-7 from play and was either fouled for, or had direct assists for another 0-6.

Clifford didn’t score a goal against Mayo but he could have raised three green flags.

So what do Cork do with Clifford now, especially without Seán Meehan? He had an excellent match on Sam Mulroy last week until pulling his hamstring. That job now may fall to Maurice Shanley, with Taylor probably given the task of trying to tie down his brother Paudie.

If Louth managed 1-17, what are Kerry capable of racking up? Louth had only one less shot than Cork (33-34) but, while Cork’s conversion rate was better than against Clare, it will still need to be better than against Louth (59%), especially from play (52%).

The biggest plus of the Louth win is that it has taken the pressure off Cork now in this group. There is always pressure in a Cork-Kerry game but there is more on Kerry having lost to Mayo in such a poor performance. For the first time ever, there has never been less pressure on Cork against Kerry in a game in the All-Ireland series.

Cork are still huge underdogs but they are fitter than they were last year, which they couldn’t sustain the pace and intensity beyond 55 minutes. They will feel too that they’re better set up to halt the Kerry machine.

And a free shot gives Cork more licence to just go for it and see where that approach takes them.