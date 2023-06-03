Éire Óg grind out league victory away to Carbery Rangers to secure Division 1 status 

Carbery Rangers 1-8 Éire Óg 0-13

AFTER three defeats on the bounce, Éire Óg recorded an important win away at Carbery Rangers in the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League on Friday evening.

Éire Óg have moved up to mid-table and will go into the final game safe from relegation. Carbery Rangers head into the final game just above the drop zone where a victory will guarantee safety.

In a low-scoring first half where there were only six scores, the home team kicked the first point through Ciarán Santry. Éire Óg replied with three unanswered points, two Daniel Goulding frees and a Jack Murphy effort.

Ross registered their first score in 13 minutes on the stroke of the first quarter when goalkeeper Paul Shanahan sent over a long-range effort. There was just one score in the second quarter which came from the Muskerry team, a Goulding free from close range.

Carbery Rangers' Ciaran Santry is tackled by Éire Óg's John Kelleher, during their SFL clash at Rosscarbery. Picture: David Keane.

Ross did have a lot of the ball in the second quarter, wayward shooting let them down and they also had a decent goal chance. Peadar O’Rourke played in Santry, but the latter’s effort from an acute angle was saved smartly by Éire Óg netminder Eoin Kelleher, 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time in favour of the team from Mid-Cork.

The two halves were chalk and cheese. The second half was much more enjoyable, with both teams opening up. Éire Óg edged the third quarter, kicking three of the five points scored in that quarter, 0-7 to 0-4.

The winners moved the ball much better in the second half and two points on the trot from Joe Cooper and a Goulding free opened up a five-point advantage. Both sides traded points before Ross sub Conor Twomey fisted the ball over the bar, 0-10 to 0-6 with seven minutes remaining.

The West-Cork team were given a lifeline when an excellent team move ended up with Santry tapping the ball into the net after Ross dissected the Éire Óg defence with a sweeping move. Éire Óg’s response was outstanding with character shown in abundance as they raised three white flags. One of the points came from debutant Colm Clifford, who made a favourable impression when introduced.

Ross did land the last two points from Darragh Hayes, but Éire Óg left Rosscarbery with a deserved and much-needed win.

Éire Óg are away at Nemo Rangers on the final day on Sunday week at 11.30am. Carbery Rangers take on Cill na Martra at home at the same time.

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: C Santry 1-1, D Hayes 0-2, J Hodnett, J Hayes (f), P Shanahan (f), J O’Brien, C Twomey 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: D Goulding 0-6 f, J Cooper, J Murphy 0-2 each, B Hurley, D Dineen, C Clifford 0-1 each.

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; S Linehan, K Scannell, K O’Regan; C Daly, T O’Rourke, N Keane; B Kerr, Paudie Hodnett; Paul Hodnett, P O’Rourke, J O’Brien; J Hodnett, D Hayes, C Santry.

Subs: J Hayes for N Keane (46), C Twomey for Paudie Hodnett (51).

ÉIRE ÓG: E Kelleher; John Kelleher, J Mullins, C McGoldrick; Jerome Kelleher, D O’Herlihy, D Dineen; M Griffin, D Kelly; J Murphy, J Cooper, B Thompson; D Goulding, B Hurley, E O’Shea.

Subs: D Foley for J Mullins (12, inj), C Clifford for B Thompson (51).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).