Cobh Ramblers fall to late goal away to Wexford

Wexford FC 2 Cobh Ramblers 1

WEXFORD edged out Cobh Ramblers in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday night, as goals from Danny Furlong and Aaron Dobbs cancelled out Jack Doherty’s superb goal on his return from injury.

Both sides were cautious in the opening stages, but Cobh’s Tiernan O’Brien created the first chance on target, as he played the ball to an unmarked Luke Desmond, but he couldn’t get enough power behind his shot and Charlie Heffernan stopped it with ease.

Wexford did find an opener in the 17th minute, as the hosts worked the ball up through the middle to Brandon McCann, who played it out wide to the running Karl Chambers. The Wexford winger played an accurate low ball into the box towards Furlong, who tapped it in past Lee Steacy.

Cobh went searching for the equaliser but couldn’t produce any concrete chances until the half-hour mark. Liam Kervick played a dangerous ball into the box, but with no Cobh men in the area, Chambers got it clear for Wexford.

Cobh’s danger again came from the right flank, as Dale Holland played a quick pass to Kervick, who turned his man and sprinted inward, before taking a shot from just outside the area that curled wide of the post.

Wexford upped the tempo at the end of the half, as Chambers delivered a dangerous ball into the box, but it was just too far for Aaron Dobbs – who kicked it back across goal. It was cleared away by Jason Abbott, but only as far as Kian Corbally. Wexford looked for a shooting opportunity, and Reece Webb eventually found one, forcing a great save at Steacy’s near post.

Cobh Ramblers' Brendan Frahill and Michael McCarthy battling Wexford FC goalkeeper Charlie Heffernan. Picture: Patrick Browne

The second period started in similar fashion to the first, with both sides cautious in possession. Cobh weren’t troubling the Wexford defence for large parts of the second half.

Jack Doherty’s return from injury instantly changed the game, as he combined with fellow substitute Wilson Waweru. The latter played a clever ball over the top to Doherty, who shot from a tight angle across goal, but his effort was narrowly wide of the post.

Doherty did eventually mark his return with a goal in the 74th minute, as Cian Browne threw it short to Charlie Lyons, who flicked it on to Doherty. The striker struck it sweetly across goal from the edge of the box and into the top corner.

Wexford got back into the game after the Cobh equaliser, and found a late winner in the 86th minute, as McCann won possession back and ran at the Cobh defence, before laying it off to Aaron Dobbs who smashed it across goal and into the bottom corner.

An injury-time tussle saw both Cian Browne and Ethan Boyle sent off, but Wexford held on to get the win and three points.

WEXFORD FC: C Heffernan; B Lynch, E Boyle, K Chambers (C Levingston 79), B McCann, A Dobbs, J Crawford (M Dunne 62), D Furlong (D Levingston 68), C Piper, K Corbally, R Webb.

COBH RAMBLERS: L Steacy; M McCarthy (C O’Brien 49 inj), B Frahill (J Eguaibor 74 inj), C Lyons, C Drinan (J Doherty 64), D O’Sullivan Connell (C Browne 74), L Desmond, L Kervick (W Waweru 64), D Holland, T O’Brien, J Abbott.

Referee: M Patchell.