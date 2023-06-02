Kerry v Cork MFC: Kingdom triumph in Munster final

Kerry 2-10

Cork 0-11

Goals once again proved the difference as Kerry turned the tables on Cork in Friday night’s Electric Ireland Munster MFC final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Three weeks ago, Cork triumphed by 2-12 to 0-14 in the quarter-final and this game was in the melting pot until the latter stages of injury time but Kerry took their goal chances in the first half. Though Cork drew level in the second half, they could never get ahead and the hosts finished well, ensuring that Cork couldn't glean any late game-saving goal.

The outcome is the reverse of 2022, when Kerry beat Cork in their first meeting before the Rebels then won the Munster final. This result means that Cork will face Leinster champions Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final while Kerry meet Kildare.

Having gone in trailing by 2-4 to 0-7, Cork were the brighter and the deficit might have been wiped out in one swing of the boot of David O’Leary – operating as a conventional attacker after playing well as a sweeper in the first half – but the ball came back off the crossbar.

However, the same player rounded off a good move to point and he had another sight of goal on 37, denied by goalkeeper James Hoare’s foot, but the visitors kept the momentum. A nice Seán Coakley lay-off allowed Dara Sheedy to reduce the gap to a point and, when impressive wing-back Trevor Kiely won a mark from the resultant kickout, he combined with Mark O’Brien to set up Timothy Cullinane for his third point and the equaliser.

However, as in the first half, Kerry hit Cork in quick fashion to undo the hard work. Having not scored in the second half up to then, they hit three in four minutes as a pair of Paddy Lane frees sandwiched a fine Tomás Kennedy effort and it was 2-7 to 0-10 with ten minutes left.

Cork retained some hope as Dara Sheedy kicked a 53rd-minute free but it proved to be their final score, despite 14 more minutes of football being played.

Kerry rounded off the win with late points from subs Paudie Fitzgerald and Stephen Gannon before Paddy Lane’s fifth point after Cork full-back Frank Hurley had been sent off for a black card in the wake of a yellow.

David O'Leary gets his shot away despite the attentions of Kerry's Daniel Kirby. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

In the first half, Cork played some very good football at times but still went in trailing by that three-point margin. With O’Leary picking up loose balls around defence and corner-back Niall O’Shea excellent, the Rebels were able to build patiently and effectively. While they trailed by 0-3 to 0-2 after 12 minutes, they levelled as Oier O’Callaghan and Darragh Clifford set up Sheedy before goalkeeper Billy Curtin stroked over a free from 50 metres.

Seán Coakley, set up by Clifford, made it 0-5 to 0-3 but Kerry pulled a point back with a cheaply conceded free for a late foul, Lane converting. The Kingdom’s marquee forward, quiet up to then, showed his quality as he claimed a searching delivery from wing-back Ben Murphy and, despite being forced wide by the advancing Curtin, slotted the ball to the net.

Cork’s response was strong as Cullinane and Odhran Foley pointed but Kerry struck again just before the break. After a long period of keep-ball, they found an opening and Murphy’s pass led to Dara Hogan finishing well. While that three-point lead would be wiped out in the second half, they had the stronger late kick.

Scorers for Kerry: P Lane 1-5 (0-5f), D Hogan 1-0, T Kennedy 0-2, S Ó Cuinn, S Gannon, P Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Cork: D Sheedy (0-1f), T Cullinane 0-3 each, B Curtin (0-1f), O Foley, D O’Leary, S Coakley, D Clifford 0-1 each.

KERRY: J Hoare; D Mulvihill, K O’Shea, I Brosnan; P Moynihan, G Evans, B Murphy; E Boyle, D Kirby; D O’Keeffe, T Kennedy, S Ó Cuinn; D Hogan, O Healy, P Lane.

Subs: P Fitzgerald for O’Keeffe (40), A Kennelly for Healy (44), S Gannon for Ó Cuinn (44), P Walsh for Hogan (52), A Ó Beaglaioch for Murphy (60).

CORK: B Curtin (Valley Rovers); N O’Shea (Urhan), F Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), M Ahern (St Finbarr’s); O Foley (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), T Kiely (Doneraile); M O’Brien (Ballinora), D Clifford (Éire Óg); T Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), D Sheedy (Bantry Blues), O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); D O’Mullane (Kilmurry), S Coakley (Douglas), D O’Leary (Ballincollig).

Subs: J O’Leary (Douglas) for O’Mullane (half-time), M Hetherington for Clifford (43), C Mullins (Mallow) for Foley (52), G Holland (Bishopstown) for Cullinane (58), S O’Leary (Kilmurry) for Kiely (60).

Referee: E Morrissey (Waterford).