Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 11:55

Barrs get the better of southside rivals Nemo 

St Finbarr's handed Nemo Rangers their first league defeat of the season, closing the gap between the teams to just one point at the top of the FL Division 1 table
Brian Hayes scored two from play. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Jack McKay

A composed St Finbarr’s comfortably beat rivals Nemo Rangers in their Cork Credit Unions FL Division 1 clash in Togher on Thursday evening.

Both sides had accuracy troubles, but Nemo suffered most, hitting far more wides than the hosts.

Cillian Murphy started strongly, getting two scores for the hosts, but Nemo replied through Eoin McElligott.

The Barrs put two more on the scoreboard, as Enda Dennehy’s point was followed up by a superb score from dual star Brian Hayes, who made a good run toward the Nemo goal before taking his point.

It took eight minutes for either side to raise another flag, as John Barrett ran through on goal, but only managed to split the posts amid pressure from Nemo.

Cillian Murphy’s free for St Finbarr’s put them five ahead after 27 minutes, before an excellent long ball from Colin Lyons to Hayes set the latter up for another score.

Rangers managed to get one back through Alan O’Donovan, but Colm Scully did brilliantly to win possession back for his side, and John Barrett finished off the move to put the hosts up by six at the half.

Murphy’s fourth and fifth scores were split by Jack Coughan of Nemo, and the visitors were denied a goal by John Kerins, who produced a strong save in the 37th minute.

Rangers had another goal chance, as O’Donovan tackled Kerins who spilled the ball. Fortunately for the hosts, the loose ball bounced off the post and Kerins recovered.

A well worked score from Sayers reduced Barrs’ lead to six, but the hosts were patient in possession, and Scully raised the white flag after eight minutes without a score.

Nemo got three back though, as Coughan, Ross Corkery and Luke Connolly closed the gap to four with five minutes to go.

The Barrs held firm, and after trading scores, the hosts won a penalty at the death. Murphy opted for the security of a white flag – a fitting metaphor for St Finbarr’s performance.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: C Murphy 0-6 (0-3 f 0-1 pen), B Hayes, J Barrett 0-2 each, E Dennehy, C Scully, C Lyons 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: A O’Donovan, J Coughan 0-2 each, E McElligott, G Sayers, R Corkery (f), L Connolly 0-1 each.

ST FINBARR’S: J Kerins; C McCarthy, S Ryan, C Scully; C Lyons, E Comyns, B O’Connell; B Hennessy, B Hayes; E Dennehy, A Lynne, C Barrett, R McInerny, J Barrett, C Murphy.

Subs: D O’Brien for Ryan (11 inj), D Byrne for Comyns (22), E McGreevey for C Barrett (h-t), M Shields for Hayes (35), L Hannigan for Dennehy (44).

NEMO RANGERS: C Martin; D Egan, K Histon, C Molloy; J O’Donovan, B Cripps, S Cronin; B Murphy, A O’Donovan; G Sayers, C Kiely, C Dalton, L Connolly, R Corkery, E McElligott.

Subs: J Coughan for McElligott (7 inj), D Quinn for Murphy (45).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).

