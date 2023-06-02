Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 09:02

Cork v Kerry team news: Rebels make two changes for Páirc Uí Chaoimh tie

Rory Maguire and Kevin O'Donovan start while Kevin Flahive is back on the bench
RED WALL: Cork's Kevin O’Donovan, Ian Maguire, Sean Powter and Rory Maguire tackle Diarmuid O’Connor of Kerry. Picture: James Crombie

Eamonn Murphy

CORK have made two changes to the side that beat Louth in the opening Sam Maguire Cup group game for the Kerry clash on Saturday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm.

Tommy Walsh and Seán Meehan were forced out in the victory last Saturday and are replaced by Rory Maguire, returning from injury himself, and Kevin O'Donovan. 

Conor Corbett, who kicked a point off the bench in Navan, isn't included in the 26-man panel, with Dohenys' Fionn Herlihy coming into the squad, along with Kevin Flahive. The Douglas defender had a stormer against Kerry last summer before a knee issue forced him off and to miss the rest of the year. He made his comeback recently with the club and adds an experienced option in reserve.

John Cleary and his selectors have gone for stability throughout the year, sticking with the players who have been solid since the McGrath Cup and into the league. After the setback of a Munster quarter-final loss away to Clare, the Rebels came up with a crucial win away to Louth.

In their opener, Kerry were beaten on home turf, for the first time since Cork got the better of them in 1995, by Mayo and will be fully tuned in when they arrive on Leeside. 

While three teams come out of the group, they'll want to pick up wins over their rivals Cork and Louth to ensure they secure a home preliminary quarter-final if they miss out on top spot due to the Mayo loss.

Cork's modern record against Kerry doesn't inspire confidence, only picking up one win, courtesy of a last-gasp Mark Keane goal in 2020, since the last Munster title success in 2012.

They were competitive enough at Páirc Uí Rinn last May before going down 0-23 to 0-11.

Kerry have two changes of their own since the Mayo defeat, Paul Murphy and Adrian Spillane replacing Dylan Casey and Tony Brosnan in the starting 15.

CORK (SF v Kerry):

MA Martin (Nemo Rangers);

M Shanley (Clonakilty), R Maguire (Castlehaven), K O'Donovan (Nemo);

L Fahy (Ballincollig), D O'Mahony (Knocknagree), M Taylor (Mallow);

C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s);

B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs), R Deane (Bantry Blues), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig);

S Powter (Douglas), B Hurley (Castlehaven, c), C Óg Jones (Iveleary).

Subs: P Doyle (Knocknagree), T Clancy (Clonakilty), C Kiely (Ballincollig), K Flahive (Douglas), P Walsh (Kanturk), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), B Murphy (St Vincent’s), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), F Herlihy (Dohenys).

KERRY (SF v Cork): 

S Ryan; 

G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; 

P Murphy, T Morley, G White; 

D O’Connor, J Barry; 

D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; 

P Clifford, D Clifford (c), P Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy, T Brosnan, D Casey, BD O’Sullivan, R Murphy, M Burns, M Breen, Stephen O’Brien, D O’Sullivan, C O’Donoghue, Seán O’Brien.

