Cork reveal minor football team to face Kerry in Tralee

AFTER beating Kerry in the Munster minor championship opener and then putting five goals past Tipp in the provincial semi-final, Cork are in Tralee for another Old Firm showdown on Friday night.

Ray O'Mahony's charges have impressed in their two outings so far, they've a balanced approach where dual player David O'Leary drops off as a sweeper but the attack remains potent, with Dara Sheedy and Sean Coakley leading the line impressively.

Regardless of the result on enemy turf in the Munster final, Cork are through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

O'Mahony concedes taking on Kerry away will be the group's toughest test to date.

“I think that that quarter-final was a meaningless game, with respect. Whether you won or lose, you were into a Munster semi-final, so this game on Friday is starting off again with a blank canvas.

“I think that Kerry had four or five new starters against Limerick in their semi-final.

“I know we won the first day but Kerry could have won that game as well, with their opportunities. They’ll obviously go in as favourites, being at home and all that, but we’ll go down and we’ll relish the challenge.”

Cork minor football bainisteoir Ray O'Mahony. Picture: Dan Linehan

Cork have named the same team that beat Tipp in the semi though Éire Óg's Darragh Clifford, impressive against Kerry, is back on the bench after missing out on the win at Semple Stadium through injury.

Despite the fact they're guaranteed another game, O'Mahony isn't looking beyond Austin Stack Park.

"I couldn’t even tell you who we’re playing, to be honest, what province or whatever. We’re just concentrating on the next challenge and that’s the Munster final against Kerry down in Tralee. It’s a well-organised and well-coached Kerry team too, may I add.

“Our boys are still 16, 17, I keep going back to that point but when they were five, six, seven years of age, they dreamt of being a Cork footballer and they’ve been given the opportunity.

“We’ll select 24 but it’s been a real collective effort, there are 36 on the panel, and they’ll embrace the challenge. It’s why they’ve gone through the whole development squad process over the last few years, to get to this occasion.”

CORK (Minor football v Kerry):

Billy Curtin (Valley Rovers);

Niall O’Shea (Urhan), Frank Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), Matthew Ahern (St Finbarr's);

Odhran Foley (Bishopstown), Gearoid Daly (Mallow), Trevor Kiely (Doneraile);

Mark O’Brien (Ballinora), Mark Hetherington (St Finbarr's);

Timothy Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), David O’Leary (Ballincollig);

Denis O’Mullane (Kilmurry), Sean Coakley (Douglas), Gary Holland (Bishopstown).

Subs: Devin Fray (Mallow), Seán O'Leary (Kilmurry), Liam Hourihan (St Colum's), Adam Dineen (Cill na Martra), Oier O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), Cathal Mullins (Mallow), Darragh Clifford (Éire Óg), Luke Shorten (Tadgh Mac Cártaigh), James O'Leary (Douglas).

Extended Panel: Rickey Barrett (St Finbarr's), Jack Cullinane (Bandon), Joe Lyons (Nemo Rangers), Keith McCarthy (Dohenys/Sam Maguire), Oisin McCarthy (Valley Rovers), Owen McCarthy (Clondrohid), Diarmuid O’Brien (Glanworth), James O’Riordan (Croke Rovers/Castlemagner), Tom O’Connor (Adrigole), Cian O'Sullivan (St Finbarr's), Cillian Twohig (Kilmeen), Cathal Walsh (Mitchelstown).