Lucia Lynch the hero for Christ King in Denise O’Sullivan Cork Cup final

Christ King Secondary School, Douglas 2 St Peter’s Community School, Passage West 1

A BRACE from Lucia Lynch made sure that Christ King Secondary School, Douglas beat St Peter’s Community School, Passage West 2-1 in the Girls U19 Cork FAI Schools Senior Denise O’Sullivan Cup at Casletreasure.

It could have been all so different as St Peter’s started the brighter of the two teams by controlling possession from the whistle.

Despite all of this, the only real chance that fell to them came from a Christ King back pass that fell short. Amy McAuliffe was alert and she immediately came out to deal with this for her school.

The catalyst that brought Christ King into the game was the chemistry in the middle of the park between Isabelle O’Connor, Mia Smith, and Rudayna Magani. The trio worked together to take control of midfield and this helped create the opening goal of the game.

Maeve O’Leary set this up by dropping a free-kick into the area and Lynch headed past St. Peter’s goalkeeper Sarah O’Keefe. All of the action happened with seconds left in the first half, and the whistle went just after the restart.

Christ King were determined to get a goal once play resumed, but their game plan was torn up by an injury to Smith. As the school from Douglas picked themselves up, Sarah O’Mahony snuck in the equaliser for St Peter’s at the near post.

It was wide open after this, with both teams taking turns to push up and look for a winner. A number of chances for St Peter’s fell to Brooke Manley and Siobhan Deasy during this period and those were dealt with by the Christ King defence.

O’Leary twice tried to score from distance for Christ King, and both times she was denied.

When an opportunity to win the game fell to Lynch, she beat an onrushing St Peter’s goalkeeper and rolled the ball in.

Christ King then battened down the hatches to make sure that they didn’t concede a late equaliser.

Christ King Secondary School, Douglas Squad:

Amy McAuliffe, Robyn Foley, Sarah O'Connell, Fiona McCarthy, Caoimhe Russell, Mia Smith, Rudayna Magani, Maeve O'Leary, Lucia Lynch, Isabelle O'Connor, Róisín Ronayne, Amy Clarke, Shannon Bresnan, Saskia van Tergouw, Hazel Caulfield, Ciara Allen, Cassandra Fitzgerald, Adele O'Sullivan.

Management: Aidan Cregan, James Sugrue, Megan McCarthy.

St Peter’s Community School Squad:

Sarah O'Keeffe, Sabrina Moynihan, Lynne Chadwick Manning, Brianna Donovan, Róisín Killen, Siobhán Deasy, Lucy Finlay, Kara Farrell, Méabh Deasy, Jane Finlay, Muireann Deasy, Brooke Manley, Sarah O'Mahony, Shannon Ryan, Rita Helbrecht, Lauren Murphy, Simone Jennings, Sol Alvarez, Alba Prada, Aroa Recio, Natasza Watroba, Brooke Matthews, Aoibhinn Taaffe, Olivia Coughlan, Chloe Walsh, Rachele Olinabanji.

Manager: Lorraine Walsh.

Referee: Mark O’Connell