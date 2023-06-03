Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 10:07

Cork v Offaly U20: Ben O'Connor heartened by unity of squad and management

"We just want them to get the best out of themselves and they’re like a club team, they’re that tight."
Cork players celebrate after beating Clare in the oneills.com Munster U20HC final at TUS Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

WHERE Ben O’Connor goes, success tends to follow.

After a highly decorated playing career came to an end, the Newtownshandrum native’s first major coaching post was with Charleville, whom he led to the county Premier IHC. Then, having joined up with Midleton, he helped to bring a first senior title in nine years to the East Cork town.

Having taken on the manager’s job with the Cork U20 hurling team at the end of last year, O’Connor had led the Rebels to the Munster championship and tomorrow sees them take on Offaly in the All-Ireland final in Thurles (3pm).

While the title of manager could in theory mean less coaching for O’Connor than he would like, there is a strong sense of a backroom team working in unison and sharing the load.

“When the boys were asking at the start when they got involved, ‘What am I going to be doing?’ I said, ‘You’ll be doing a bit of everything!’ he laughs.

“I’m not great with sending emails and replying to emails and things like that so everyone gets a bit of a job. We all get involved in all aspects of it and I think that’s what keeps the bunch happy as well because you’re not pigeon-holed into doing one job. We all get our opinion of what we want to do.

“We met at the start of the year and we decided what way do we want to play. 

Once we decided what way we wanted to play, everything then was drilled to that. 

"Everything we do training is doing something we’re going to use inside in a match so every fella will do their bit and every fella gets a job. Even if they don’t like doing it at times, every fella will go away and do it anyway!”

Cork U20 hurling manager Ben O'Connor. Picture: Inpho/Ken Sutton
Cork U20 hurling manager Ben O'Connor. Picture: Inpho/Ken Sutton

It helps that O’Connor was able to assemble a strong management, with Ronan Curran, Anthony Nash, Terence McCarthy and Ger O’Regan as selectors.

“You’d be thinking, ‘Would you work with this fella, would you work with that fella?’ but it picked itself easy enough,” he says.

“Especially when the first four fellas you asked, the four of them said yes, it was very easy after that. You don’t have to be going to a sub after that. We work reasonably well together.

“We fight and we argue and we discuss things and we’ll fire things out. We don’t always agree, which isn’t a bad thing, but we’ll get to the right decision most of the time anyway.”

DEPTH

A key factor in picking the strongest Cork panel was casting the net as wide as possible.

“We had a lot of trial games," he said, "over a hundred and forty or fifty players that we’re after looking at.

We didn’t care where they were coming from or what club went after their name, once they were able to do the business, we had them.

"I think we have 16 or 17 clubs represented on the panel and we’d hope that they all come out to support the boys because we know that Offaly are going to bring a huge crowd, we saw that in the Leinster final in Carlow.

“We’re looking for all the clubs to send people to Thurles on Sunday to give our boys what they deserve and that’s big support.”

With captain Micheál Mullins, Ben Cunningham, Eoin Downey and Brian Keating having been on Pat Ryan’s squad that won the U20 in 2021, the same year as Cork romped to All-Ireland minor glory, there is a lot of winning experience in the squad.

That, and the composure shown on more than a few occasions in the campaign, mean that O’Connor has faith in those he’s sending out.

“There’s no panic out of any fella,” he says.

“That’s what we’ve been saying to them all year. We just want them to get the best out of themselves and they’re like a club team, they’re that tight. There’s no cliques. There’s different fellas pucking with each other every night. There’s no one in groups when we sit down for the dinner after.

“They’re all mixing and they’re all getting on well. That’s the main thing. You know you’ve a happy camp then."

Cork v Offaly U20: Darragh O'Sullivan and Rebel band of brothers ready for final push

