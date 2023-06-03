Park pick up points on the CWSSL Junior Division One road with victory over Leeside

Leeside 0

Park United 2

PARK UNITED claimed their third win of the season courtesy of a 2-0 win over Leeside in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Junior Womens Division 1 match which was played in excellent conditions at Leeside Park during the past week.

It was a game which had few real chances on goal but still went from end to end with the visitors having the better of play in a very even match.

It was Leeside who held the possession in the early stages, keeping Park well inside their own area with Kaitlin Ross forcing a corner and Ava Lotty’s effort going wide, and it wasn’t until the eigth minute that Park ventured into the Leeside half, winning a corner which was subsequently covered by the Leeside keeper.

Leeside’s Ava Lotty had two long range efforts which were either covered by Laura Roche in the Park goal before Park scored their first goal of the game in the 17th minute when the ball was chipped into the far corner of the penalty area and met by Mairead Coughlan who neatly slotted the ball into the far corner for the opening score.

Leeside who played against Park Utd in the CWSSL Junior Womens Div 1 match at Leeside Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Park almost added a second shortly after when a cross from Shelly Walsh found Shelly O’Brien whose shot was deflected for a corner from close range while keeper Rebecca McCarthy did well to cover an effort from Shelly O’Brien as Park looked for a second goal.

Leeside’s Hannah Merkle had two chances from distance which went wide while at the other end Park’s Heather King’s effort clipped the top of the crossbar from a sharp angle as Park led 1-0 at the break.

Leeside were beginning to pile on the pressure and were spending a lot more time on the ball and gaining in confidence but couldn’t find a way through the Park defence with chances on goal being taken from well outside the area.

Park pressed forward themselves, a goalmouth scramble from a corner being cleared away from the Leeside goal while the play went from end to end, with Leeside’s Ava Lotty running towards goal only to see one of her efforts hitting the side of the post.

Park’s Heather King’s cross from the far side was covered ahead of Caoimhe Barry by Rebecca McCarthy in the Leeside goal while Leeside’s Ava Lotty had a good chance which was well covered by the Park keeper.

The home side were dealt a blow in the 73rd minute when Park’s Heather King’s cross from the far side found Julie Mullins who found the net from close range despite the attempt to block from Rebecca McCarthy in the Leeside goal to give the visitors a two goal cushion going into the final 17 minutes.

Leeside attempted to press forward in the final few minutes of the game but were thwarted by a solid Park defence who soaked up the pressure from the home side as the visitors held on for the win and all three points.

Leeside: Rebecca McCarthy, Sophie Sheedy, Roseleen Callaghan, Hannah Merkle, Maria Hartnett, Evelina Calderwood, Grace Nolan, Sorcha Worsencroft, Lisa Hartnett, Ava Lotty, Amy Gettings, Kaitlin Ross, Sinead O’Connell, Rachel Walsh, Jill Long, Claire Duggan

Park United: Laura Roche, Leanne Roche, Shelly Walsh, Niamh Kenneally, Mary Hogan, Heather King, Mariead Coughlan, Fiona Considine, Caoimhe Barry, Shelly O’Brien, Julie Mullins, Meabh Cahill, Maria Frewn

Referee: Simon Drislane.