Cork v Kerry: Three key battles will decide Páirc Uí Chaoimh showdown

CORK host Kerry on Saturday afternoon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in round 2 of the All-Ireland qualifying group stage looking to pile more misery on Jack O’Connor’s side.

Kerry lost the longest unbeaten home record in the history of the GAA after Mayo halted their 28-year 39-game streak with a five-point win in Killarney a fortnight ago.

Given the format of this stage of the championship, and Cork’s hard-fought victory over Louth in Navan last Saturday, this match will lack any real jeopardy, but for John Cleary’s charges it will certainly act as a barometer to measure their progress against the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Here, we examine the key battles that will help shape the outcome.

Maurice Shanley v David Clifford:

Daniel O’Mahony might end up on Kerry’s marquee forward, but given Shanley’s record against the Fossa forward, it would make sense for the Clonakilty defender to have first dibs on curtailing football’s biggest star.

On that famous day in November 2020, when Mark Keane shocked Kerry with a last-second goal to beat the Kingdom by a point in the Munster semi-final, he made his championship debut for Cork and he restricted Clifford to just three points from play.

Sean Meehan and Kevin Flahive did equally impressive jobs in restricting Clifford in each of the past two years, but both are unavailable for this one. Perhaps it is O’Mahony’s turn, or maybe we will see a few defenders given the responsibility, but if Cork can find the right man to limit Clifford then they should find themselves with a serious chance of causing an upset, and Shanley would probably relish another crack at him.

Colm O’Callaghan v Jack Barry:

Kerry will be fully aware of O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire’s importance for Cork in terms of winning their own kick-outs.

Cork keeper Micheál Aodh Martin invariably looks to go short with his restarts, if possible, but if there is nothing obvious on he will punt it long and left towards the sideline where Cork’s big midfield men will be loitering.

This kick-out strategy is not a very refined one, but it worked last Saturday in Navan against Louth, with O’Callaghan and Maguire plucking ball out of the sky to give Cork the platform for victory.

The problem that they face this weekend is that the likes of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor are likely to be a far tougher proposition in the air than Louth were, and they will be hell-bent on halting Cork’s possession supply line at source.

O’Callaghan really improved as an inter-county player last year and this year the Éire Óg man has gone to a new level again, commanding in the air, offering serious physicality to the middle eight, and also a genuine scoring threat from deep.

Cork will need a big performance from both him and Maguire on Saturday.

Ruairí Deane v Tadhg Morley:

At Páirc Tailteann in Navan last Saturday Cork got themselves out of a hole with a superb final quarter showing to come out the right side of a thriller against Louth by two points, and key to that win was the display of Deane in the no. 11 shirt.

The Bantry Blues man worked his socks off and was the link man that got his fellow forward firing, especially in the first half.

His mazy run and perfectly timed pass put wing forward Brian O’Driscoll in for Cork’s crucial goal in the 16th minute, and he followed that up with two further brilliant assists for Brian Hurley and Ian Maguire points just before half-time when Mickey Harte’s side were typically proving difficult to break down, such were the numbers they had behind the ball.

MY BALL: Ruairi Deane and Gavin White of Kerry. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Deane has often gone well against Kerry, with perhaps his proximity to the Kerry border offering up some inspiration on that front, and if Cork are to prevail he will need another big display against his dear neighbours.

Morley acts as the pillar of the Kerry defence, but they will have been smarting at the manner in which Mayo pilfered 1-19 against them the last day down in Killarney, so Cork can expect Kerry to be in extra mean mood.