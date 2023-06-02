Cork v Kerry: Rebels must tear into their rivals from the first ball

ON SATURDAY, Cork take on a wounded Kerry in the All-Ireland series and not too many will be giving the Rebels any chance of winning down the Páirc, throw-in 3pm.

The Kingdom lost out to Mayo in round one of the group stages and they will be hell-bent on putting that right.

Some have suggested that Mayo have poked the bear and god help any sides facing them going forward. But Cork can't afford to think like that. If they do they are beaten before a ball is thrown in.

Last Sunday at Mallow the Cork senior ladies footballers took on Kerry in the Munster final. A bit like the men's side they were the underdogs, though many would have had it at a 50-50 game.

Cork manager John Cleary would be fairly familiar with that side as he coached a lot of them at underage level when he was involved in women's football.

Some have Munster and All-Ireland medals thanks to his coaching and with a little luck will be adding a senior medal in time to come.

He may have been at the game as he often attends and there were aspects of Cork's play that if the men repeat tomorrow will give them a massive chance of upsetting the predicted win for Kerry.

AGGRESSIVE

The Kerry women's side recently won the league and, like their men, are considered a firm favourite for All-Ireland glory.

But Cork didn't think twice about that last Sunday and tore into them from the first whistle to the last. They fought for every ball as if their lives depended on it and made it difficult for Kerry to take the ball out of defence and set up attacks.

Cork's Ciara O'Sullivan puts pressure on Kerry full-back Kayleigh Cronin. O'Sullivan was one of the key players in Cork's win last Sunday.

That started from the full-forward line and Ciara O'Sullivan, who was named at corner-forward, was often seen back helping out in defence.

BACK FOOT

She then carried the ball forward at pace to put Kerry on the back foot creating many of Cork's scores.

By half-time Cork were 4-10 to 0-7 in front and the game was more or less over as a contest. Of course, Kerry came back at them, no surprise there, but the Rebels weathered the storm and then drove on to win.

In Seán Powter, the men have someone who can do a similar role as Ciara tomorrow. He has the strength and speed to cause Kerry problems, aided by the likes of Ian Maguire in midfield.

Seán Powter can be a key player for Cork as they take on Kerry tomorrow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

If they can lead by example in this regard, then Cork have a fighting chance and it would be a great start to the weekend to get one over on their arch-rivals.

Have no doubt the Kingdom are going to come out fighting after that loss to Mayo and Cork need to be prepared.

That first 10-15 minutes are vital and the Rebels need to be in their faces, outmuscle them and get inside their heads to maybe plant a seed of doubt.

They have nothing to lose in the eyes of most as all expect Kerry to win so let's hope Cork can prove them all wrong.