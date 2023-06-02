Cork City are away to Drogheda: It's a game they can't afford to lose

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Drogheda United v Cork City, United Park, 7.45pm.

ALTHOUGH this fixture will not define Cork City’s season, it is their biggest game so far this campaign.

City come into this match high on confidence after recording back-to-back victories for the first time this season, unfortunately their opponents are also after collecting maximum points from their previous two games.

Before City’s two games against Sligo and Shamrock Rovers, I looked at this fixture against Drogheda and thought that it was vital that City arrived at this match with at least the five-point gap between the sides still in place.

To be honest, I didn’t expect City to collect maximum points from those games. Nor did I predict that Drogheda would be getting two wins from their matches.

I do think that the City players would have also had the same target a few weeks ago, of maintaining that five-point gap between themselves and Drogheda heading into this fixture. They will of course be frustrated that that gap has not decreased.

This is not a must-win game for City, but it is a match that they cannot afford to lose.

If they suffer defeat, the gap between themselves and the team just outside of the relegation/playoff position would be at least seven points at the halfway stage of the season.

That is a significant margin and will affect the players' mentality. From a players perspective, I think when you start to look at the table and see the team above you have anything more than a six-point advantage over you, you do start to seriously question is it possible to catch them, because it means that at best, it is going to take winning three games to overtake them.

The players will be determined not to let the gap between them and Drogheda increase. They will be confident of getting their first win of the season, and rightfully so.

COMFORTABLE

Although their victory against Rovers ended up with the Hoops having eight men on the pitch, even when it was 11 v 11, I thought City looked comfortable in the game. They were excellent defensively as well against Sligo.

Their makeshift flat back-five have been outstanding, and as long as they continue to be strong defensively, I am confident that City will stay up.

In the League of Ireland, even if you don’t have the most talented group of players, you will be successful if you are defensively strong because you will always get a chance and it is about taking that opportunity.

I know I write about him every week, but Tunde Owolabi is so important to City because of how they use his pace when playing on the counter-attack.

At times he does need to conserve his energy so that he can be explosive in those important moments, and manage to last the full 90 minutes because he does tire. I am confident that City will get something from tonight’s match.