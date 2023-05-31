Cork hurlers are gone but Limerick continue to look vulnerable

The banana skin that was Waterford last Sunday caused a serious wobble for Tipperary, but thanks to there being a victor between Cork and Limerick they managed to secure their progression from Munster. Cork, on the other hand, despite sticking with Limerick in a much more high-tempo game, weren’t so lucky.

Clare now await Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling final, which is due to take place the weekend after next.

Last Sunday saw houses the length and breadth of Munster, if not Ireland, double-screening, with the Tipp-Waterford game on laptops or tablets as Cork-Limerick was live on RTÉ.

The pundits on RTÉ were hugely divided on who would be the team to follow in Waterford’s footsteps and take their leave from Munster, making it a very long summer.

On the day it was Cork who lost out. On the day the Premier were very lucky. To let your progression be decided by the result of another game is not, I’m sure, what manager Liam Cahill would have liked.

But Tipperary were missing Jason Forde and Jake Morris – instantly the two, probably, most reliable scorers are out of action. Waterford, on the other hand, had absolutely nothing to lose and they had a point to prove – that they’re not as poor as they have shown so far this year.

The best team won on the day, by quite a considerable margin. Had the other game been a draw, Tipperary would have had their marching orders.

It looked for a considerable period of time that that could be the case too, with neither Limerick nor Cork ever pulling far ahead enough to feel safe in the knowledge of victory. How close Cork ran them is positive news for other teams though – Limerick are definitely not the same animal they were in previous years, and teams know they can be beaten.

Barring Sunday gone, their Munster campaign was very shaky by usual standards, and now they have to face a Clare side who already beat them this year. They can fade away or, they will rise to the occasion - I think the more likely scenario.

Beating Limerick twice in one year, despite their relatively poor run of form for most of the championship so far, will be hugely difficult.

Clare will go in with no fear though. They have already taken down the Treaty men, and will firmly believe they can do it again. It will be another game for the ages no doubt.

FLAT

Tipperary, meanwhile, will need to take a hard look a where they went wrong on Sunday. They barely got out of the starting blocks. As John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer said on GAAGo after the game, it could have been something as simple as a hard training session during the week. I doubt that is the case though. Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans, along with the rest of the backroom team, know what they’re doing. It looked like a straightforward flat performance.

Tipperary's Johnny Ryan and DJ Foran of Waterford. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tipperary now face Offaly in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, a game that should enable them to regroup and refocus. On the other side of things, Dublin face Carlow. Last weekend the Dubs looked like they had Galway pinned down at the end of the first half of their final game in the Leinster round robin, but a comeback ensured the game ended a draw. That meant Dublin went into the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final, and – surprise, surprise – a Kilkenny-Galway Leinster final.

Wexford also managed to avoid relegation, after they beat Kilkenny 4-23 to 5-18, to cap what was a poor season for them. Moving forward the Leinster championship needs to be looked at. It’s become predictable, many games are one-sided, and Munster teams face a far harder task to qualify for the All-Ireland series.

I would hate to see an end to a Munster championship, it’s the jewel in the GAA’s crown.

But it might be time to separate the provincials from the All-Ireland series. The logistics of that are complicated, given the club versus county debate, and it would undoubtedly increase the length of time teams would be required for inter-county duty.

Regardless, going into the final day of games in both provinces, it was relatively clear-cut in Leinster, whereas Munster was anything but a foregone conclusion down to the very last play.