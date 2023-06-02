Tony Considine: Cork weren't good enough, they need some new faces and to dog it out more

LAST Sunday I met Frank Murphy on the way in to the Gaelic Grounds.

Frank always stood up for Cork in every way possible. You could say there was a bit of a 'dog' in him as regards Cork. I'd say he is still the same today, even though he is retired for a few years.

After that, I happened to meet Donal O'Grady, an All-Ireland-winning player and manager.

Now Donal wasn't the classiest of hurlers playing in the full-back position, but you would have to say, there was good bit of 'dog' in him as well. He was the same way as a manager: Cork to the core and proud of it.

Who did I meet next only that great midfielder of the noughties, Tom Kenny, looking as fit as ever. A man that deserved an All-Star as a class player and a class athlete, but boy had he the 'dog' in him when needed. Ask the Kilkenny lads!

I believe this is one big thing that the Cork team lack. They are pups compared to some of the county's legendary hurlers.

Tom Kenny wins the ball from Wexford's Adrian Fenlon at Croke Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

By God, they would go through you. Whatever it took to get to the ball. And size didn't matter, a real cutting edge in every sense, no excuses: Rebels by name, Rebels by nature.

They lived up to that and it's what the Cork public expected, and demanded. Those days are gone now and they need to get them back quickly.

Look at this year's championship in Munster, which has been good, but not so good for Cork.

Have this Cork team improved this year? In my opinion, no.

They played four matches: won one, drew one, lost two. They cannot complain that they're out of the championship with stats like that.

LOOKING AHEAD: Aaron Gillane of Limerick and Sean O'Donoghue of Cork at TUS Gaelic Grounds last Sunday. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Remember Cork got out of Munster last year and were very unlucky against Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final, with a lot of bad wides. They could have won that match with basically the same players as they had this year, except for one or two.

So I think, rather than saying that they had a good year, and I know things need to be positive, you have to have a reality check as well. Some of these players are just not good enough to get over the line.

When you keep failing it is time to start doing something different.

Pat Ryan is in his first year. He is a decent guy and will have learned a lot about what the panel is made of. He'll know now who to keep for next year and who to let go. Remember, it should be never up to the players whether they go or stay.

From what I have seen, the sell-by date is up on a few of the present team.

NEW OPTIONS

I'm sure Pat will be looking closely at the U20 final this Sunday for fresh recruits. There are some good options, defenders like Shane Kingston, Darragh O'Sullivan, Eoin Downey and Ben O'Connor. I know Ben is considering rugby but everything must be done to persuade him to stay with the small ball. He looks a real leader, something Cork lack.

I would look at forwards like Ben Cunningham and Diarmuid Healy, two great prospects. Micheál Mullins is promising too.

Alan Connolly and Mark Coleman being back will help.

Cork need a big influx of these players to be really competitive going forward and to be winners. They shouldn't be getting knocked out in the Munster championship after only winning one match.

They need to get more devil into their play and more 'dog' in their team. They always have hurlers and classy ones at that.

Sometimes it takes a combination of both to be really good in the trenches.

This game is all about correcting your mistakes, both in management and on the field. You don't need excuses, that the referee was against us, or we didn't get this, or that, looking for sympathy. There is no sympathy in this game, especially when you win only one game in four.

They have to decide as a group to never let that happen again.

In other words, to dog it out.