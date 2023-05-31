Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 16:36

'Rebel TV' - Cork GAA announce plans for broadcasting service

The new 'Rebel TV' initiative will look at providing a variety of content, including club championship games through a mix of free-to-air and subscription based content
Pairc Ui Chaoimh during the Cork v Waterford Munster Championship game. Picture: ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Jack McKay

Cork GAA have announced plans for an in-house 'Rebel TV' concept, that will look at producing a package that includes both live and archival content, which can be be published on its own website.

Cork GAA are looking for a production company to create, facilitate and distribute content for their new 'Rebel TV' concept.

The indications are that the company involved will be required present a revenue-sharing model, and introduce a paywall regarding the coverage of live games. It will be funded through a multitude of payment options.

The service will be available through a combination of both subscription and free-to-air content, which will be hosted by the successful company through the Cork GAA website.

The proposal requires a production team to provide coverage of everything from club championship games to weekly highlight shows, from County Board draws to inter-county media events, and from old Cork GAA games to all-access documentaries.

It also suggests that the content will be required year-round.

"The requirement for live content would be that all games broadcast would meet the standard of television broadcasting. This would include multi-camera set-up, commentators, on-screen graphics, analysis, replays and web hosting", the tender says.

The Irish Examiner has produced and provided live-stream coverage of the Cork county championships for the past three years, the first two years broadcast free-to-air during Covid lockdowns and restrictions on spectators.

Somewhere between 35-40 games were live-streamed each year across different grades, and in 2022, it was a subscriber-only service.

Cork GAA is giving consideration to 30-40 live-stream games this summer, starting in late July. The Irish Examiner is one of the companies that has been invited to tender for the new proposal.

