Cork v Kerry: Three talking points as the Rebels host their Munster rivals

FOLLOWING Cork’s massively important two-point victory over Louth in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Football Championship group stage, the Rebels are in a great position as they prepare to face reigning All-Ireland champions Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

John Cleary’s side suffered a big setback with their Munster Championship quarter-final defeat to Clare, but they’ve put that behind them after a strong start in the All-Ireland stages.

One of the biggest talking points last week was the absence of Steven Sherlock from Cleary’s starting 15, especially given the fact he scored 10 of Cork’s 13 points in their Munster Championship defeat to the Banner.

OPPORTUNITY TO IMPRESS

It seemed bizarre to drop one of the team’s best players, even with the return of Brian Hurley. Cork and Kerry last met in the 2022 Munster semi-final, where the Kingdom won by a staggering 12 points.

Cork only hit 11 points on the day, and six of those were from Sherlock. His influence becomes even more profound when you look at his performances for Cork in the league.

The St Finbarr’s man scored 14 of Cork’s 19 points in their opening defeat to Meath, the most scores of one player in a division 2 game this season.

Cork’s Steven Sherlock in action against Derry’s Padraig Cassidy. Picture: Ken Sutton

With big performances against Limerick and Kildare, Sherlock finished the league season as Cork’s top scorer and second highest in the division with 0-32 in six games and finished only behind Shane McGuigan of Derry.

For reference, Hurley managed 1-16 in five league games, an average of 3.8 per game. Sherlock’s average was 5.33 per game. He was certainly Cork’s best performer in the league in 2022, and to see him benched against Louth after a strong league again in 2023 was a surprise to many.

With the win over Louth almost guaranteeing a place for Cork in the knockout stages, the next two games are a great opportunity for the Rebels to see how they measure up against the giants of Kerry and Mayo. It also gives Sherlock an opportunity to show Cleary what he’s capable of.

TACTICS

Cork’s set up for this one is going to be key if they want any chance at winning, as Kerry are clear favourites to take the points. The Kingdom are the best team in the country on paper, and they’ll be looking to avenge their five-point loss to Mayo when they face their Munster rivals.

Cleary has a big challenge ahead, and while his game plan in the championship fixture between the two last year was successful for around 40 minutes of game time, Cork were overrun in the last half hour.

How he deals with David Clifford is the big talking point ahead of this weekend. He will have to try and isolate the 24-year-old, but playing with a sweeper solely designed to counteract the Kerry star is going to put a lot of pressure on the Cork forwards to deliver.

Seán Powter took on the Clifford sweeper duties last year, and with the help of Kevin Flahive, the two were relatively successful, keeping Clifford to just one score from play. However, Cork still have to worry about the likes of Paul Geaney, Seán O’Shea and Paudie Clifford, who are all serious scoring threats.

David is not the only danger on this Kerry team, and Cork will have to put in an incredible shift if they are to pick up the win on Saturday.

David Clifford of Kerry Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

POSSESSION

Kerry will no doubt take a possession heavy approach and look to kill Cork by continuously raising white flags. It was how they overcome Tipperary in the Munster semi-final this year, and it’s exactly what they did to Cork last year.

The Kingdom are a fantastic passing team. They know how to play through the teams that sit back and will always find a way to score. Cleary has had plenty of time to prepare Cork for this game, and with Kerry needing to pick up a win, he will look to frustrate the visitors.

The most important thing for Cork at this stage is to be competitive. They’re not expected to win either of their remaining group games, but if they play their cards right, it could be a great way to get the team ready for their preliminary quarter final.

Should they advance, Cork could face anyone, though it’s likely we’ll see the Rebels matched up against one of Armagh, Kildare, Roscommon, Donegal or Monaghan.