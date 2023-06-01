Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 15:21

Blue Demons edge Celtics to claim U12 League crown

Blue Demons edge Celtics to claim U12 League crown

Blue Demons U12 squad who defeated Limerick Celtics in the Cork league final at the Parochial Hall

John Coughlan

Blue Demons 44 

Limerick Celtics 40 

Blue Demons had to produce a season best to halt the Limerick Celtics dominance in Cork basketball to be crowned U12 League champions in style at the Parochial Hall.

There was nothing to choose between these two committed teams over four pulsating quarters with Demons coach Gordon Kearney paying tribute to his young troops.

Kearney said: “We went into the final as underdogs but the lads have great spirit and in the end they got their just reward against a very good side.” The opening quarter was all about the solid defence played by the Limerick side as they restricted Demons to a mere three points.

In this period Karin El Munda posed Demons all sorts of problems as they raced into a 9-3 lead.

On the restart Demons improved in the scoring department and with Jack Thornton outstanding in this period they raced into a 18-17 interval lead.

To be fair both teams continued to battle as if their lives depended on it and with Thornton and Charlie McAuliffe leading Demons charge they still commanded a four point lead entering the crucial fourth quarter.

Coming down the stretch Demons played stringent defence and with Charlie McAuliffe excelling they were crowned champions in style.

Blue Demons: E Lee, C Barry, C Walsh, C Carmody, S Kearney, B Power, C Dineen, S Walsh, E Brickley, C McDonnell, L Neff, J O’Shea, C McAuliffe, J Thornton, R Hegarty.

Limerick Celtics: J Frawley, K Salianieks, E O’Mara, O Shine, H Nealon, K El Munda, T Barney, R Purthill, E Kirwan, L Folan, T Frawley.

Referees: L Crean-Hickey, D O’Gorman.

Crosshaven 41 

EC Glenmary 19 

Crosshaven showed their class to book their place into the U13 league final following a comfortable win over E C Glenmary at the Parochial Hall.

In fairness E C Glenmary were competitive in the first half but it was a low key third quarter that eventually proved crucial for the losers.

There was nothing to choose between the teams in the opening quarter but a late basket from Cormac Barry edged Crosshaven into an 11-9 lead.

The trend of the game didn’t change on the restart and despite Glenmary’s Conor Power and Darragh Glavey showing nice touches in the shooting department they trailed 21-15 at the break.

In the third quarter the game turned on its head and with Jake Farrissey giving an exhibition in this period it laid the foundation for a comfortable Crosshaven win.

Crosshaven: T Murphy, E Canty, L Clarke, F Desmond, S Enright, J Farrissey, M McGrath, J Ryan, C Barry, T McGrath.

E C Glenmary Nets: L Cronin, C Power, L O’Sullivan, D Glavey, T O’Dowd, L Ryan, E Harty, J R O’Mahony, C McSharry, T O Se, D O Cathasaigh.

Referees: S Joyce, R Kenneally.

More in this section

Both teams lineup for the national anthem 30/4/2023 'Rebel TV' - Cork GAA announce plans for broadcasting service
Republic of Ireland v Latvia - International Friendly Chiedozie Ogbene misses out on Ireland squad due to injury
Cork City v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Two culprits identified for Stephen Bradley abuse to be banned from Turner's Cross
cork basketball
Blarney United beat Carrigaline to capture the Murphy Cup at Turner's Cross

Blarney United beat Carrigaline to capture the Murphy Cup at Turner's Cross

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more