Blue Demons edge Celtics to claim U12 League crown

Blue Demons 44

Limerick Celtics 40

Blue Demons had to produce a season best to halt the Limerick Celtics dominance in Cork basketball to be crowned U12 League champions in style at the Parochial Hall.

There was nothing to choose between these two committed teams over four pulsating quarters with Demons coach Gordon Kearney paying tribute to his young troops.

Kearney said: “We went into the final as underdogs but the lads have great spirit and in the end they got their just reward against a very good side.” The opening quarter was all about the solid defence played by the Limerick side as they restricted Demons to a mere three points.

In this period Karin El Munda posed Demons all sorts of problems as they raced into a 9-3 lead.

On the restart Demons improved in the scoring department and with Jack Thornton outstanding in this period they raced into a 18-17 interval lead.

To be fair both teams continued to battle as if their lives depended on it and with Thornton and Charlie McAuliffe leading Demons charge they still commanded a four point lead entering the crucial fourth quarter.

Coming down the stretch Demons played stringent defence and with Charlie McAuliffe excelling they were crowned champions in style.

Blue Demons: E Lee, C Barry, C Walsh, C Carmody, S Kearney, B Power, C Dineen, S Walsh, E Brickley, C McDonnell, L Neff, J O’Shea, C McAuliffe, J Thornton, R Hegarty.

Limerick Celtics: J Frawley, K Salianieks, E O’Mara, O Shine, H Nealon, K El Munda, T Barney, R Purthill, E Kirwan, L Folan, T Frawley.

Referees: L Crean-Hickey, D O’Gorman.

Crosshaven 41

EC Glenmary 19

Crosshaven showed their class to book their place into the U13 league final following a comfortable win over E C Glenmary at the Parochial Hall.

In fairness E C Glenmary were competitive in the first half but it was a low key third quarter that eventually proved crucial for the losers.

There was nothing to choose between the teams in the opening quarter but a late basket from Cormac Barry edged Crosshaven into an 11-9 lead.

The trend of the game didn’t change on the restart and despite Glenmary’s Conor Power and Darragh Glavey showing nice touches in the shooting department they trailed 21-15 at the break.

In the third quarter the game turned on its head and with Jake Farrissey giving an exhibition in this period it laid the foundation for a comfortable Crosshaven win.

Crosshaven: T Murphy, E Canty, L Clarke, F Desmond, S Enright, J Farrissey, M McGrath, J Ryan, C Barry, T McGrath.

E C Glenmary Nets: L Cronin, C Power, L O’Sullivan, D Glavey, T O’Dowd, L Ryan, E Harty, J R O’Mahony, C McSharry, T O Se, D O Cathasaigh.

Referees: S Joyce, R Kenneally.