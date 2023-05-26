Cobh Ramblers travel to Wexford in another tough ask

Cobh Ramblers head to Ferrycarrig Park for their second consecutive east coast away day – this time facing James Keddy’s Wexford FC.

Last time out, Keegan’s Rams side drew 2-2 against 10-man Bray in the Carlisle Grounds, as a brace from Luke Desmond helped Cobh to remain fourth in the First Division standings.

Wexford head into this one on a high, after demolishing Kerry FC 6-0 – an ideal way to get back on track after three consecutive defeats.

Ramblers haven’t managed to pick up three points since their 4-1 win at home to Finn Harps and will be hoping to get their playoff challenge back into gear tonight.

Shane Keegan’s side have now made it 11 consecutive games without a clean sheet, something the Youth’s will be looking to capitalise on.

The two last met in February, with goals from Dale Holland and Tiernan O’Brien making the difference for Cobh, as they got the better of Wexford at St Colman’s Park. In their four fixtures last season, Wexford won three times, but Cobh did manage a draw in the second meeting at Ferrycarrig Park.

ATTACKING THREAT

In his post-match interview following Cobh’s draw to Bray, Shane Keegan told the Echo; “The quality that Wexford have, it was only a matter of time before things started to click for them.

“That front two [Aaron Dobbs and Danny Furlong] are absolutely electric. They’re two strikers as good as anything in the division. So, it was only a matter of time before it came good for them. I think it’s going to be a really, really tough ask.”

That front two managed to net all six of Wexford’s goals last week, and have scored 11 between them in the First Division this season. Cobh have been flexible when it comes to how they set up, and no doubt Keegan will aim to prevent scoring opportunities for the duo.

I’d expect the Rams manager to set up in once again a 4-2-3-1 with Brendan Frahill and Charlie Lyons at the back looking to isolate Dobbs in particular.

“I think Wexford are absolutely the kind of team capable of going on a run and winning three or four in a row and getting themselves right back into the picture. Particularly down in their place, we’re going to be up against it. But look, we’re in a reasonably good place ourselves, so we have to look forward to it.”

On the injury front, Keegan will be hopeful that Pierce Phillips can make his return to the match day squad, though it’s likely to still be too early for Issa Kargbo and Jack Doherty.