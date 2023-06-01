24 not out for Kilbrittain

With 74 teams taking part and almost 100 tee-box sponsors, last Friday’s annual Kilbrittain GAA Golf Classic was one of the most successful yet.

The popular event, sponsored by Irish Yogurts Clonakilty and Keohane Readymix, has been an ever-present on the calendar since its inauguration in 2000 and its success is underlined by the fact that it continues to grow.

Held as always at Bandon Golf Club, the classic benefited from fine weather on what was a busy day of golf and the winners with 64 points were a local team – club chairperson Dermot Hayes, Micheál Whelton and Paudie Hickey.

In his role as chair, Dermot thanked all the organising committee for the hard work put in over the last two months or so and especially committee chairman, Tom Brennan for his efforts in ensuring the event was such a success. He praised Bandon Golf Club for the excellent condition of the course and also the staff at the clubhouse for the fine meals served on the day.

Dermot thanked the main sponsors Irish Yogurts Clonakilty for their support this their second year and expressed his hope that they may remain as sponsor for the milestone 25th running of the competition next year. He also thanked Keohane Readymix for their sponsorship and the many sponsors of tee boxes and of raffle prizes.

Irish Yogurts Clonakilty national account manager, Oliver O’Brien presented the prizes and spoke on behalf of Diarmuid O’Sullivan by expressing the delight of Irish Yogurts Clonakilty to be associated with such a successful event. He said it was an easy decision to come on board for the second year as main sponsors and looked forward to perhaps supporting this event again next year. He passed on the best wishes to the club for the season ahead from Diarmuid and Mary O’Sullivan.

Over the years, there have been some notable people taking part and this year we saw none other than Limerick hurling legend Ciarán Carey with Tom Condon, a two-time All-Ireland hurling winner with Shannonsiders, hitting the fairways on the team sponsored by Phil Bennis. They went home to Limerick with the sixth prize overall, scoring 60 points.

Prizes:

1st: Dermot Hayes, Micheál Whelton, Paudie Hickey; 2nd: Devenish (Kevin Kingston, Paudie O’Donovan, Denis Dullea); 3rd: McLaughlin Vets (Eamon Guinevan, Andrew Guinevan, Eoghan Guinevan); 4th: Aaron Holland, Charlie Kenny, Eoin O’Neill; 5th: Team Egan (Eamon Egan, Karol Egan, Niall Egan); 6th: Phil Bennis (Eoghan Bennis, Ciarán Carey, Tom Condon); 7th: Paddy Ryan, Fintan O’Connell, Paul Lordan; 8th: Bernard Madden, John Burke, Brendan Butler; 9th: Glasslyn Vets (Pat O’Donnell, Kevin O’Sullivan, Flank Flynn); 10th: Hamilton Madden, Jimmy Murray, Patrick Mannion; 11th: Bandon GAA (Niall Morrissey, Colm Fogarty, Eoin Kelly); Nearest the Pin 7H: Stephen Galvin (Deloitte); Nearest the Pin 18H: Kevin Brophy (Bandon GC).

Raffle: 1st (fourball at the Old Head): Declan Moloney; Other prizes: Robbie Burke, Clara McCormack, Seán O’Mahony, Ben Shorten, Ger Burns, Micheál Whelton, Aaron Hurley, Jack Hayes and Rian Ryan/O’Mahony.

Meanwhile,

