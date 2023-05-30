Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 08:15

Willie Lettis, 75, from Cork finished an incredible 720 out of 11,447,257 players worldwide in the FPL

To put that into perspective, his team Galoot Town finished inside the 0.006% of all teams in the Fantasy Premier League including those put together by seasoned experts and FPL guru's charging premiums for data and tips.
Ronan Lettis

WHEN veteran Fantasy Premier League player Cork's Willie Lettis set up his team at the start of the season, he couldn't have imagined the heights he would go on to reach over the coming months in a competition catering for 11,447,257 players.

In truth, Lettis, 75, was simply hoping to do as well as possible in the private league he competes in with his friends and family, known to them as the Ballack Premier League.

Right from his first FPL campaign all the way back in the season of 2006/07, Lettis was somewhat of a journeyman in terms of the game. 

His over reliance on Manchester United players and anyone Irish culminated in the likes of Stephen Hunt, Darron Gibson and Glenn Whelan contributing to sharp falls for his team in the overall ranks.

As a result, he had to endure family members and friends gleefully gloating Ballack Premier triumphs year after year. 

Lettis wondered if he would ever realistically compete for the private league trophy (yes there is a trophy!).

Over recent years, the Kildare-native who moved to Cork in 1963, started to improve his overall ranks by focusing on players with high potential for scoring points via clean sheets, assists and scoring goals, rather than those he simply supported as a football fan. 

His approach this season was nothing revolutionary but more so rooted in simplicity. 

A three-pronged strategy of captaining Erling Haaland; focusing on upcoming fixtures; and avoiding "hits" (sacrificing points for more transfers) influenced future transfers and necessary changes.

By mid season, Lettis surpassed the 100k mark and by game week 23, he was amongst the the top 10k players in the game. 

A considerable lead had emerged in the private league and it became clear long before the final game week that the "impossible dream" of securing his first Ballack Premier title was not only possible but somewhat of a certainty.

Cleverly utilising his "chips" (tools that managers can use to improve their fantasy teams), Lettis reached 473rd in the world by game week 35 before eventually dropping back to his final position of 720. 

To put that into perspective, his team Galoot Town finished inside the 0.006% of all teams in the Fantasy Premier League including those put together by seasoned experts and FPL guru's charging premiums for data and tips.

Lettis, joined by family and friends in Rising Sons on Cornmarket Street on the final day of the season, finally got his hands on the prestigious Ballack Premier trophy.

The Maynooth man talked about his memorable campaign.

"Hindsight is a great thing and you can't help but wonder if one or two decisions went differently maybe it could have been possible to push on even further but I'm delighted with the result overall.

"As always, we have a fantastic group of players playing in the private league and the camaraderie in the WhatsApp group is what makes it so enjoyable," Lettis said.

