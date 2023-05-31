Fiona Santry of the East Cork club wins the Youghal 5km for the first time 

Fiona Santry of the East Cork club continued on her winning way when taking the Youghal 5km for the first time while the men’s title went over the bridge to Waterford man Pat Fitzgerald.

Over 270 runners took to the seaside town in this well-organised event, a follow-on to the historic Youghal ‘Round-the-Houses’ races which used to take place on New Year’s Eve in the 1960s and 70s.

These were known nationally and included amongst the winners was future Olympic silver-medallist John Treacy.

The present 5km course is held on basically the same flat lap around the town and also generates an enjoyable atmosphere as it is spectator-friendly as well.

Winner of both the Cork and East Cork road championships in recent months, Santry has followed on from a great winter season which saw her win the National Masters F35 title in February to add to her national senior silver medal with Cork back in November.

Her time of 17:14 in Youghal gave her a clear winning margin over Nadine Forde from Leevale (18:33) with Santry’s club-mate Niamh O’Connor having one of her best runs to take third in 19:49.

“I went out hard, 5km is always hard from the start,” admitted the winner.

“I was kind of on my own in terms of the women’s race but I was racing a couple of men around me which keeps you going and drives you on.

"It was a lovely race, nice and flat, with great support and great atmosphere.”

The men’s race was more of a tactical affair with Fitzgerald surprisingly out-sprinting Mark Walsh of Leevale as both were credited with the same time of 15:47. Tony Forristal (East Cork) was just a second back in third.

Donal Coakley of Leevale – third in the Pfizer six-miler the night before – finished fourth in 15:59 with Nick O’Donoghue of East Cork, husband of the women’s winner, taking fifth spot in 16:01.

Results:

Men:

1 P Fitzgerald (Waterford) 15:47; 2 M Walsh (Leevale) 15:47; 3 T Forristal (East Cork) 15:48; 4 D Coakley (Leevale) 15:59; 5 N O’Donoghue (East Cork) 16:01; 6 A Noone (Leevale) 16:04.

M40: 1 P Cashman (Watergrasshill) 16:31; 2 D Buckley (Grange-Fermoy) 16:33; 3 G Walsh (Bweeng TB) 16:35.

M45: 1 K Kelly (Youghal) 16:07; 2 P Cotter (Eagle) 17:12; 3 T Mahony (East Cork) 17:44.

M50: 1 J Hennessy (Midleton) 17:21; 2 M Walsh (Grange-Fermoy) 17:53; 3 P Costigan (St Catherines) 18:10.

M55: 1 W O’Connor (Galtee) 19:10; 2 J Cashman (Midleton) 19:25; 3 B Lenihan (Grange-Fermoy) 19:49.

M60: 1 M Concannon (West Waterford) 21:18; 2 R Isley (unatt) 21:20; 3 D McCarthy (East Cork) 24:00.

M65: 1 J Collins (Leevale) 19:28; 2 N Aherne (Midleton) 20:24; 3 S O’Mahony (Youghal) 22:45.

MJ: 1 J Buckley (Youghal) 18:55; 2 L O’Shea (Youghal) 20:16.

Women:

1 F Santry (East Cork) 17:14; 2 N Forde (Leevale) 18:33; 3 N O’Connor (East Cork) 19:49; 4 E Leahy (Midleton) 19:57; 5 E Giltinan (East Cork, F35) 19:59; 6 J Horgan (unatt) 20:24.

F35: 2 B Lynch (St Catherines) 20:48; 3 E Walsh (Ballintotis F4L) 21:29.

F40: 1 T O’Connell (South Coast Tri) 21:42; 2 E O’Riordan (Carraig na bhFear) 21:57; 3 A Keating (Youghal) 22:27.

F45: 1 M Seymour (Grange-Fermoy) 21:27; 2 T Rochford (unatt) 23:36; 3 J O’Halloran (Youghal) 25:53.

F50: 1 A Crowley (East Cork) 20:46; 2 J Kelleher (Donoughmore) 21:06; 3 C Murphy (Youghal) 22:39.

F55: 1 C Fitzgibbon (Grange-Fermoy) 20:28; 2 M Buckley (Donoughmore) 20:46; 3 O Power (West Waterford) 25:58.

F60: 1 M Sweeney (St Finbarrs) 21:34; 2 S Isley (West Waterford) 22:10; 3 L Feeney (St Catherines) 27:42.

F65: 1 J McCarthy (Midleton) 33:09.

FJ: 1 R Walsh (Grange-Fermoy) 20:27; 2 I Chidlow (Youghal) 21:37; 3 D Corcoran (unatt) 24:01.