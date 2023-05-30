Cormac Murphy hits 2-8 as Ballinora claim Premier 2 U14 hurling title with win over Mallow

Ballinora 4-19

Mallow 3-9

BALLINORA claimed the Rebel Óg Premier 2 U14 hurling league title after a stylish win over Mallow at Bishopstown on Monday evening. This was another excellent performance from the Muskerry team following on from their impressive semi-final win over Blarney last week.

The team in red and green had many heroes all over the pitch, captain Liam Gaffney and James O’Sullivan in particular stood out in defence, midfielders Cathal Murphy and Alex Lehane had fine games while up front the player of the match Cormac Murphy was on fire finishing up with 2-8, full-forward Billy Meighan hit 1-6.

Mallow had an impressive semi-final victory over Douglas last week, but they were unable to replicate that performance.

Pictured at the Rebel Óg U14 Premier 2 Hurling League final at Bishopstown was Mallows Conor O'Leary being tackled by Tomas Mahon for Ballinora. Picture Denis Boyle

The team in red and yellow played well in patches but it wasn’t consistent enough. Harry Punch led by example for the North-Cork team.

Ballinora made an incredible start to the game, scoring 2-5 without reply in the opening twelve minutes.

Cormac Murphy hit 1-4, his goal was expertly taken following a driving run. Meighan got 1-1, with the latter’s goal also well taken. Mallow slowly came into the game as the team in red and yellow got key man Punch on the ball, having being starved of possession in the opening stages.

Mallow tacked on five unanswered points, all from Punch, three coming from frees.

The sides traded points before Mallow cut the deficit down to a goal when Sam Sheehan buried the ball into the corner of the net, 2-6 to 1-6 at half-time.

On the resumption, Cormac Murphy tapped over a close-range free for the winners until Mallow raised their second green flag to leave just a single point between the teams.

Pictured at the Rebel Óg U14 Premier 2 Hurling League final at Bishopstown was Mallows Kenneth Plaku blocking the shot of Cormac Murphy for Ballinora. Picture Denis Boyle

Following a scramble in the penalty area, Bobby O’Sullivan got a vital touch and the ball trickled into the back of the net, 2-7 to 2-6. It would be as close as Mallow would get to their opposition, as Ballinora dominated the final 25 minutes of the decider.

The new champions hit nine points on the bounce, with Cathal Murphy’s long-range effort the pick of the scores, 2-16 to 2-6 with 15 minutes remaining.

The Mid-Cork team raised their third green flag when Denis O’Mahony did very well to win the ball and the wing-forward placed the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Punch got a goal for Mallow, their first score in 18 minutes but the winners responded with 1-2, the impressive Cormac Murphy with the goal, making no mistake from the penalty spot.

Mallow did hit three of the last four white flags, but it would be Ballinora’s day, sparking wild celebrations from the winning camp after the game.

Pictured at the Rebel Óg U14 Premier 2 Hurling League final at Bishopstown was Mallows Mark Lucey tackling Oran Kingston for Ballinora. Picture Denis Boyle

Scorers for Ballinora: Cormac Murphy 2-8 (0-6f, 1-0 pen), B Meighan 1-6, D O’Mahony 1-0, Cathal Murphy 0-2, A Lehane, D Conway, B Murphy 0-1 each.

Mallow: H Punch 1-8 (0-5f), B O’Sullivan 1-0, S Sheehan 1-0, G Kingston 0-1.

BALLINORA: P McCoy; L Gaffney (c), M Cremin, J O’Sullivan; F Murphy, B Hegarty, P Twohig; A Lehane, Cathal Murphy; D O’Mahony, Cormac Murphy, P O’Regan-Chivite; O Murphy, B Meighan, O Kingston.

Subs: D Conway for O Murphy, B Murphy for O Kingston (both h-t).

MALLOW: D O’Donoghue; C O’Leary, C Carroll (c), M Lucey; C Jones, C O’Shea, B Galvin; S Sheehan, K Plaku; G Kingston, H Punch, J Galvin; B O’Sullivan, B Sheehan, P Bugler.

Subs: P Barrett-Gaffney for J Galvin (47), M Behan for P Bugler (50).

Referee: Paudie O’Brien (Midleton).