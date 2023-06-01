Golf Ireland Get into Golf set for 2023 season

THE Golf Ireland Get in to Golf programme for 2023 is up and running, the initiative to get more women playing golf as been running for over a decade and provides non golfers with an ideal way to start playing.

The eight week programme is delivered by Club Professionals and offers a balance between playing, teaching and of course the social elements of the sport.

Research from the R&A estimates that well over half a million Irish people played on a golf course last year.

And while there are around 220,000 golf club members in Ireland, just 20% are female. Get into Golf is one of the ways that Golf Ireland, and individual clubs are trying to increase the number of girls and women playing the game.

In Cork a number of club are involved in the initiative. Bandon, Doneraile, Fermoy, Mallow, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Youghal are all running Get into Golf programmes and details are available from each club.

Many Cork clubs have seen their female membership increase thanks to the integrated coaching and playing programme.

RTE Sport presenter Jacqui Hurley is someone who took up golf in the recent years. Speaking after a Golf Ireland event she says golf has become a welcoming sport for all and that she will be encouraging her children to pick up the game.

Like many, the Cork native came to the game late after playing camogie for much of her life but is now a member in Dun Laoghaire Golf Club.

“To me it’s just trying to find something that keeps you active for your whole life and golf is brilliant because there is great discipline in terms of what the game is and what it can teach you as an individual but also it’s the social space that it is,” said Hurley.

Harry Dillon (Cork) receiving the Douglas Minor Scratch Cup from Captain Michael Lucey and sponsor Diarmuid Cronin, Ferndale Fire.

“My mom is in her 60s and she has just taken up golf in the last year. She realises as well that it is a social network for her as it is for me in my 30s.

" It really is a game for everyone. I don’t want to sound contrived, I really mean that. I wish that I found it sooner in my life.

"I would have loved to have played this as a teenager but it wasn’t something that was around when I was a kid. It wasn’t in my social space, my parents didn’t really play it and it wasn’t something that my friends were playing.

“But now I would be really encouraging my kids to play it because I think it offers so much for kids and adults.

"To me it’s a fantastic game and I’m really glad that I found it even at this stage in my life.”

Golf Ireland began their drive to get more women involved in the game ten years ago when they launched their Get into Golf programme.

And Hurley understands why more women are taking up a game that has a growing appeal and has become even more accessible to the general public.

“I love playing golf and I know a lot of sports people are always looking for something to do after they finish playing sport. I thought for a lot of them this might be a very natural fit,” said Hurley.

Around 200 clubs have signed up to the 2023 programme making it one of the largest programmes in the country.

After the Get into Golf programme is completed, all participants are offered a pathway into club membership, and around two thirds go on to become members.

According to Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly this is very high by international standards and a key element of their strategic focus to increase the number of female golfers.

The return of the KMPG Irish Women’s Irish Open to Dromoland this year follows on a very successful staging in 2022, and that provided an opportunity for many Cork fans to see the Ladies European Tour stars in action.

Two young Cork golfers had the opportunity to play in the tournament pro-am, Julia Falvey Ryan and Hailey Martinez both got to play thanks to KMPG’s involvement in the KMPG Irish Junior Open series.

Dromoland is currently in the middle of a €3.5m upgrade and should be in great condition for the LET event in September.

Mairead Martin made a winning return to Ireland last weekend, the Louisville graduate won the Ballybunion Scratch Cup to mark her return after completing her time in Kentucky.

Entries are still open for the inaugural Fota Island Ladies Scratch Cup which takes place later this month.

The event is a 27 hole tournament. Players will start on the Academy nine, and after a short break they’ll complete 18 holes on the Barryscourt course.

Details are available from the Pro Shop in Fota Island.