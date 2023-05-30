Midleton decimate Ballincollig in U14 Premier 1 Hurling League final

Midleton 5-16 Ballincollig 2-6

MIDLETON claimed the U14 Premier 1 Hurling League title after a dominant win over Ballincollig on Monday evening in Ballinlough.

It was a cagey affair in the early stages with both sides battling hard, but when Midleton got going they couldn’t be stopped. Alfie Hennessy got the opening score, and Midleton went a step further when Liam Walsh played the ball in on top of the Ballincollig goal to Ciaran O’Brien, who batted into the net in the 8th minute.

Eanna Lynch’s score for the Village was quickly cancelled out by Jack Cahill, and O’Brien nearly got his second goal moments later when he forced a great save from Kaden Coomey.

Ciaran Kelly put the Magpies five ahead as he pointed from range in the 17th minute, but Ballincollig got right back into it as Lynch worked his way into a good area, before smashing home a great goal from beyond 25 metres.

That was as good as it got for the Village though, as Walsh received the ball and darted in from the wing. Though his initial effort was hooked, he managed to pull on the sliotar and restore Midleton’s five-point advantage with a goal.

Charlie McCarthy put up a great score for the Magpies, as he managed to get his shot away despite pressure from three Ballincollig players, placing Midleton firmly in the driving seat.

Midleton's players celebrating with the trophy. Picture: David Keane.

Darragh O’Regan’s outstanding long range free for the Village was cancelled out by John O’Sullivan, and another McCarthy score put the Magpies up by seven at the break.

Within a minute of the restart, O’Brien got his second and Midleton’s third goal after a great pass from Walsh, but it was instantly cancelled out by Bobby Power’s penalty goal at the other end for Ballincollig.

An O’Sullivan point was followed up by a superb long-range goal from McCarthy, leaving Midleton 11 points clear and out of reach.

Two scores from Walsh and another from O’Sullivan increased the gap to 14, but Ballincollig finally found a second half score after Power’s free.

Eoghan O'Connor Rebel Og, presents the cup to Midleton captain Cian Hogan. Picture: David Keane.

Midleton kept raising white flags, including a breath-taking effort from Breaninn O’Dalaigh, and by minute 45 were already 16 ahead, but it was another green flag from Walsh that put the final nail in the coffin with 10 minutes to go. The forward received a great switch pass from Peadar Egan, and his pace and skill did the rest.

Ballincollig finally got another score from play in the 53rd minute – their first since Lynch’s goal as Jack Costello raised the white flag. A point for either side at the tail end, left the Magpies with a 19-point lead at the final whistle.

Scorers for Midleton: L Walsh 2-6 (0-3 f), C O’Brien 2-0, C McCarthy 1-2, J O’Sullivan 0-4, A Hennessy, J Cahill, C Kelly, B O’Dalaigh 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: B Power 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), E Lynch 1-1, D O’Regan (f), J Costello 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: W Stokes; J Quill, P Egan, B Dunlea; C Hogan, C Kelly, R McCormack; A Hennessy, F Cahill; L Walsh, A Molumby, J O’Sullivan; C McCarthy, J Cahill, C O’Brien.

Subs: B O’Dalaigh for Molumby (h-t), R O’Brien for Quill (37), R Nolan for O’Brien (44), D Moloney for J Cahill, E Foley for Hogan (51).

BALLINCOLLIG: K Coomey; S Richmond, L Higgins, J Harrington; J Costello, E Harris, P Skehan; E Lynch, F Walsh; B Power, E O Hurnai, D O’Regan; C McCarthy, D McCarthy, D Murphy.

Subs: B O’Farrell for D McCarthy, J Downey for C McCarthy (both h-t).

Referee: Cathal Egan (Clyda Rovers).