Rockmount manager Edward Kenny on the tricks of the trade after clean sweep

Rockmount AFC manager Edward Kenny. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Kieran Doherty

Edward Kenny is just coming off another very successful year as manager of Rockmount FC.

It was a historic one which saw them retain the FAI Intermediate Cups and dominate all the local MSL competitions.

Kenny is certainly one of the best young managers in Cork, if now in the country. However, it took years of dedication, commitment, and sacrifices doing course after course to get where he is today.

He is a very popular guy in soccer circles and is known as Eddie to his friends but Edward to his family. However, when his wife Mairead calls him Edward Patrick, he knows his after doing something wrong and is in trouble as he explained to me during our interview with a cheeky smile.

He lives a stone's throw away from the Rockmount Grounds in Carraig na bhFear with his wife Mairead and two sons, Ned and Joey. However, he grew up in Parklands and then moved to Shandon to live over his father's pub Kennys.

Eddie Kenny with his wife Mairead with his two sons Ned and Joey at their home in Carraig Na bhFear with some of the trophies he won with Rockmount this year.

He was a very accomplished goalkeeper and started his journey in soccer at a young age with Blarney Street Schoolboys. He moved to Rockmount to play U16 and spent four years there before he joined Blarney Street Athletic again for an eight-year period.

“I’m involved in soccer for as long as I can remember. I joined Blarney Street as a young boy and played under the great Johnny Daly and then moved on the Rockmount where I played out my schoolboys career. 

"I then moved to play junior soccer with Blarney Street Athletic and played there for eight years and was the player-manager in the final two years with Derek Power and Danny Quinlan. 

"I made some great friends with the Street and unfortunately three of them, Vincie and Paul Thompson and the lovable John 'Dinny Bobs' McCarthy have all sadly passed away over the last few years."

PATHWAY

He started his coaching career in 2009 when he completed his first course, the basic Kickstart One and then went on to do the next levels over a four-year period. He also moved back to Rockmount to help coach with Alan Martin for two years before returning to the Street to play his final two seasons, getting his hands on an AOH Cup medal.

“I was always interested in the management side of the game, as I used to go to all my dad's games when he was manager of Temple United and Villa United. 

That's where I learned some of the tricks of the trade. One of my dad's favourites was hiding the footballs in his gear bag late in games when his team was winning.

"I did my first coaching courses in 2009 and over four years I went on to do the Kick Start One, Two and Three courses and I just got hooked to be honest. 

"I then went on to do my National D License in Bandon six ago and completed my National C License in Carrigaline in 2019. I started my UEFA B in October 2021 and I passed my exams in 2022.

"I am also a UEFA Goalkeeping B License holder so it’s been a very busy few years.

“On the pitch, I moved back to Rockmount to become assistant to Billy Cronin with the Munster Senior League team and I doubled up as manager with the U18 Youth team. Billy stepped down two years ago and the committee asked me to take over and it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“I know we had an amazing two seasons with the club, however, I couldn’t have done it without my amazing backroom team, Ethan McCarthy, assistant manager, Derek Clarke, Director of Football and coaches, Derek Power, Sean Barry, Shane Healy, Paul Dunton, Alan Corcoran and not to forget our kit man, Richie Morís-Roe.

“I would also thank my wife Mairead for her support and patience as I am out nearly every night going to training, meeting or going scouting games and in all sports the support network at home is vital. 

"I would also have to thank my parents Tony and Frances as they have always supported me teaching me some great life lessons when I was growing up and as my dad reminds me when you get a tap in the back, the kick in the backside is only around the corner, so keep your feet firmly on the ground."

<p>Blarney United players and mentors celebrate after defeating Carrigline United in the under 18 Murphy cup youth final at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare</p>

Blarney United beat Carrigaline to capture the Murphy Cup at Turner's Cross

